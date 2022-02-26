No. 5 Kansas men’s basketball fell 80-70 to the No. 10 Baylor Bears on Saturday in Waco, Texas. The Jayhawks’ offense fueled their first-half success, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Bears down the stretch.
Kansas’ offense made its presence known early, opening the game with a 12-2 run to take a quick 10-point lead over Baylor. A combination of hitting shots in transition and keeping the Bears away from the rim spurred the Jayhawks’ momentum.
Baylor began to chip away at Kansas’ lead behind a strong offensive performance from senior forward Flo Thamba, who had 12 of the Bears’ 31 first-half points. Baylor completed a 10-0 run with 2:35 to go in the first half, cutting Kansas’ lead to just 28-25.
Super-senior guard Remy Martin hit his second bucket of the night to end the Bears’ run and extend the Jayhawks’ lead to 30-25. Martin kept the momentum rolling for Kansas by taking a charge moments later, but Baylor did not back down.
Senior guard Matthew Mayer drove through the lane to hit a layup and cut Kansas’ lead to just one at 30-29. Baylor’s defense forced Kansas to miss eight of its final 10 shots, but the Jayhawks carried a 32-31 lead into halftime.
The Bears opened the second half with a slam dunk, taking their first lead of the game at 33-32. The Jayhawks turned it over on the next possession, leading to a technical foul called on Kansas’ coach Bill Self.
Self’s technical proved to be the spark Kansas needed, as it completed a 7-0 run to regain a 39-35 lead over the Bears. A steal from senior forward David McCormack set up a dunk for senior guard Ochai Agbaji, who hit a three on the next possession to cap Kansas’ run.
Baylor then dunked again to tie the game up at 46 with 13:53 to play. The Bears’ defense held the Jayhawks scoreless for over four minutes midway through the second half, while their offense extended their lead to 61-58.
Agbaji then tied things up at 63 with his fourth three-pointer of the night. Mayer responded moments later with a three of his own, propelling the Bears to a 71-65 lead.
Despite Agbaji’s 27 points, Kansas could not keep things moving offensively in the second half. The Jayhawks shot an inconsistent 29% from the field in the second and 34% overall on the night.
The Bears went on a 6-0 run at the end of the half to cement their 80-70 win over the Jayhawks. With the loss, Kansas drops to 23-5 on the season and 12-3 in Big 12 Conference play.
Kansas travels to Fort Worth, Texas, for another Big 12 matchup against TCU on Tuesday. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.