No. 10 Kansas men’s basketball traveled to Ames, Iowa, and faced Big 12 Conference rival No. 20 Iowa State after suffering a double-digit loss to then-No. 12 Kentucky.
The Jayhawks rebounded with a 70-61 victory over the Cyclones Tuesday night without senior guard Ochai Agbaji [COVID-19] or super-senior guard Remy Martin [knee injury].
Kansas’ starting five looked different than usual, with redshirt sophomore guard Dajuan Harris Jr., junior guard Christian Braun, redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Wilson, senior forward David McCormack and super-senior guard Jalen Coleman-Lands taking the floor first.
The Jayhawks opened things up early, taking a quick 13-6 lead over the Cyclones just over six minutes into the first half. Coleman-Lands sparked the offense with six points on two three pointers, as the team shot a collective 56.5% from the field and 42.9% from behind the arc in just the first half.
Though the offense was rolling, Kansas turned the ball over on just over 44% of its possessions in the first, tallying 16 total turnovers before halftime. The Jayhawks led by as many as nine points with just over seven minutes until half, but Iowa State took advantage of Kansas’ miscues, scoring 12 points off turnovers and cutting the game to 24-20.
A slam dunk from McCormack followed by a fast-break layup from Harris sent the Jayhawks into halftime with a 30-24 lead over the Cyclones.
McCormack opened the half with a quick jumper and another slam dunk for Kansas, extending its lead to 38-26. The senior forward shot 7-for-7 from the field and posted his fifth double-double of the season with 14 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks in 31 minutes.
The Jayhawks made up for their 22 total turnovers by grabbing 37 total rebounds and shooting a consistent 56% from the field. On the other end of the floor, Kansas’ defense tallied 12 steals and forced Iowa State to shoot 41.3% from the field and just 22.7% from three.
Kansas cleaned things up in the second half, as the team only recorded six turnovers in the second half compared to the 10 the Jayhawks recorded in the first. Kansas also managed to dominate underneath, putting 16 points in the paint in the second half alone. With four Jayhawks scoring in double figures – McCormack with 14, Harris Jr. with 14, Braun with 13 and Wilson with another 13 – Kansas managed to secure the road victory over Iowa State.
Kansas returns to Allen Fieldhouse to face No. 8 Baylor in another Big 12 showdown on Saturday at 3 p.m.