No. 13 Baylor defeated Kansas volleyball in a tightly contested game that went to five sets. Redshirt freshman outside hitter Ayah Elnady and Sophomore outside hitter London Davis contributed 15 kills each, but it wasn’t enough against the Baylor Bears.
Set One:
The Jayhawks started slowly at the beginning of the first set as Baylor came out with a 7-2 lead, but the Jayhawks came back to take a 10-8 lead, which forced Baylor to call a timeout.
From there, Kansas volleyball went on small scoring runs with Baylor interrupting its runs, but it didn’t stop the Jayhawks from taking the set 25-13. The Jayhawks hit for a .441 percentage, whereas the Bears hit for a .103 hitting percentage.
Set Two:
Set two between Kansas and Baylor stayed tight throughout the set, as neither side could get away from the other.
However, one team had to pull away and win the set, and that was the Bears as they pulled away from the 25-25 tie and won the set 27-25, with the game coming even at 1-1.
Neither team got a strong foothold in this set until the very end. The Bears hit for .333, a significant improvement from the first set, and the Jayhawks hit for .159 in the set.
Set Three:
Unlike set two, the Bears took a demanding lead and never looked back. Senior middle blocker Kara McGhee led the Baylor offense with 11 kills in the set. The Bears went on a 4-0 run at the end of the set. The Bears took a 2-1 in the game by winning the set 25-17.
The Bears had 16 kills in the set, 11 coming from McGhee, and had a hitting percentage of .485, and Kansas had 8 kills in the set and hit for .067.
Set Four:
Kansas, down 2-1, took control of the set as fast as it could, coming out to a 14-7 lead before Baylor called a timeout. But the timeout didn’t stop the Jayhawks' momentum as they took the set 25-13.
The Jayhawks' attack had 16 kills, with 7 coming from Elnady, and they hit for .333, with the Bears having 8 kills with a hitting percentage of .147. With Kansas winning this set, they bring the game to 2-2, heading into the fifth and final set.
Set Five:
The final set was entirely in Baylor’s control as they came out to a 4-1 lead, forcing Kansas to call a timeout. However, that wasn’t enough as Baylor continued to dominate the set, with McGhee having decisive kills late in the set. The Bears won the set 15-9 and the game 3-2.
The Bears had 10 kills in the last set and had a hitting percentage of .364 and Kansas had 6 kills with a hitting percentage of .037.
Baylor’s offense was led by Junior outside hitter Lauren Harrison and McGhee. Harrison had a game-leading 22 kills and McGhee had 14 kills. The Baylor offense wasn’t the only thing that led to a Bears victory, however, as the Bears had 16 blocks in the game.
The Baylor Bears improve to 12-3 and 2-1 in conference play and the Kansas Jayhawks fall to 12-4 and 2-2 in conference play.
The Jayhawks play next against Iowa State in Ames on 10/7 at 6:30 pm. The next Kansas home game is against TCU on 10/12 at 1:00 pm on ESPN+.