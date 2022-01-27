No. 13 Iowa State’s defense proved to be the difference in the game, as Kansas dropped another Big 12 Conference game in Ames Wednesday night. The Cyclones held junior guard Holly Kersgieter to her third-lowest point total of the season in their 77-62 victory over the Jayhawks.
Kersgieter, Kansas’ leading scorer, is currently averaging 14.1 points per game, but only scored eight points on 3-of-9 shooting against Iowa State. The Cyclones put pressure on Kersgieter all night, forcing her to give up four of the team’s 14 total turnovers.
“I think Iowa State’s physicality made it tough for us tonight offensively,” Kansas coach Brandon Schneider said.
Kansas shot 46 percent from the field in the first half, but that number dropped to just over 37 percent in the second. Iowa State held Kersgieter to just three points in the first half, as her first bucket of the game did not fall until late in the second quarter.
The quick jumper from Kersgieter cut Iowa State’s previous 11-point lead to 33-29 with just over four minutes left until halftime, but Kansas was not able to close the gap. The Cyclones extended their lead over the Jayhawks to 40-33 entering the half.
16 of Kansas’ 33 first half points came from within the paint, as junior center Taiyanna Jackson dominated the post, but its paint presence virtually disappeared after halftime.
Both Jackson and sophomore forward Katrine Jessen tallied their third personal fouls in the third quarter and were pulled from the floor, causing just eight of the Jayhawks’ 29 second half points to be scored in the paint.
Iowa State forced Kansas to take shots outside, as graduate transfer guard Julie Brosseau managed to sink three of five 3-pointers. However, Kersgieter, who is leading the team in 3-point field goals, struggled from downtown. She could not hit a three until late in the fourth, going just one for five from behind the arc.
Though their defense is what ultimately kept Kansas from mounting a second-half comeback, the Cyclones kept their offense rolling from start to finish. Senior guard Ashley Joens nailed three of Iowa State’s 11 three pointers, while her sister, sophomore guard Ashley Joens, knocked down four more.
Iowa State’s win marks its 14th straight victory over Kansas, a streak dating back to 2015. Schneider has yet to defeat Iowa State in his seven-year run with the Jayhawks, but he will have another chance when the Cyclones visit Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 23.
Kansas looks to bounce back in its next contest against Big 12 Conference opponent Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Saturday at 1 p.m.