It hasn’t been a great start to the 2020-21 season for Kansas men’s basketball — and with an embarrassing 80-61 road loss to No. 18 Tennessee in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge Saturday night — things have gotten much worse.
The Jayhawks were dominated by the Volunteers in just about every facet of the game and have now lost four of five games for the first time since 1988-89. Tennessee out-rebounded Kansas 38 to 23, and shot 28-for-53 (53%) from the field compared to the Jayhawks' 20-for-53 (38%) clip.
Redshirt freshman guard Dajuan Harris was given the start over redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson, but Harris was not a factor, posting zero points and just one assist.
Junior forward David McCormack and senior guard Marcus Garrett were Kansas’ two bright spots, scoring 17 and 15 points, respectively. Wilson (10 points) and sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji (nine points) were a combined 5-for-19 from the field.
Tennessee opened up the scoring with a layup by freshman guard Keon Johnson and a three-pointer from sophomore guard Santiago Vescovi. McCormack got on the board first for the Jayhawks with a score in the post, and Vescovi added a layup to put Tennessee up 7-2 at the under-16 media timeout.
McCormack stayed hot early and got two quick scores to bring Kansas within one point at 9-8. But Tennessee pulled away with a 12-2 run over the next five minutes, as the Jayhawks could not buy a basket.
Agbaji was able to end this spurt with a pair of free throws and a three-pointer to bring Kansas back within striking distance at 23-17 with 6:02 left to play in the first half.
From this basket, the Jayhawks were unable to make a field goal until junior guard Tyon Grant-Foster’s fast break layup to close out the first half. Kansas was also able to knock in seven free throws during this stretch.
The Volunteers continued to pour in shots from the outside and played stout defense, allowing them to take a 40-26 lead into halftime. Senior forward Yves Pons had two or more three-pointers for just the second time this season, and led the Volunteers with 10 points at half. Redshirt senior forward John Fulkerson was also productive for Tennessee in the first half with six points and three rebounds.
Kansas couldn’t get anything going and shot just 7-for-26 from the field and 1-of-12 from three in the first half, compared to Tennessee's 17-for-29 shooting and 5-for-7 clip from the outside.
McCormack and Garret led Kansas at the break with six points each. Agbaji followed with five, but was just 1-for-8 from the field in the first half.
The Jayhawks came out of the break with a jumper from McCormack. However, five-straight points from Pons extended the Tennessee lead to 45-28 with 17:51 to play.
Kansas was able to pick it up offensively and narrowed the gap to 12 points after back-to-back layups from Agbaji. However, Tennessee went on a killer 15-5 run to extend its already double digit lead to 23 points at the 11:37 mark.
This run sucked the life out of Kansas, and the Jayhawks ultimately were not able to close the gap. Garrett caught fire, however, knocking in a pair of three-pointers.
Kansas showed some life with a short 11-2 run, sparked by a three from sophomore forward Tristan Enaruna. A post score by McCormack then brought Kansas back within 20 points at 75-56.
Still, the Volunteers closed out the game with two free throws to hand the Jayhawks their sixth loss of the season.
Kansas will try to bounce back against Kansas State inside Allen Fieldhouse Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.