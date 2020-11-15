No. 15 Kansas soccer had its way with Oklahoma in a 4-1 victory over the Sooners at Rock Chalk Park Sunday.
“It was really important I think that we got the victory today,” Kansas coach Mark Francis said. “I think it was really important not just for our momentum, but I think for the postseason… and potentially maybe having an opportunity to keep playing the postseason NCAA’s.”
The match was originally scheduled for Sept. 18, but was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Jayhawks recorded eight first half shots on Sunday, four of which were shots on goal, and three hit big for Kansas.
Junior defender Italia Bradley, who had seen limited minutes on the field this season, gave the Jayhawks the spark they needed to start the match Sunday.
In the 5th minute off a Kansas corner kick, Bradley connected on a long shot outside the box for her first career goal.
Two minutes later, Kansas found the back of the net again, as freshman forward Brie Severns knocked in the first of her two goals on Sunday. Severns' second goal came in the 13th minute, and Kansas commanded the match the rest of the way.
Severns recorded her first two goals of the season after having quality looks in several matches earlier this year. Both her goals came off corner kicks and were assisted by senior midfielder Ceri Holland. Holland assisted on all three goals in the first half.
“It's definitely an adrenaline rush,” Severns said of her first career goal. “I’ve been looking forward to it and the fact that I got to contribute and help the team with the big win today. It was a really big accomplishment for me.”
Oklahoma had one first half shot by sophomore midfielder Jenna Sheely, who saw the field for a total of two minutes in the first half.
Kansas came out firing on all cylinders to start the second half. In the 48th minute, junior midfielder Rylan Childers got in on the action, recording her second goal of the season and extending the lead to 4-0. The goal was assisted by junior defender Grace Wiltgen.
The lone bright spot for the Sooners came in the 80th minute with a goal from Oklahoma junior defender Cameron Tharp. Kansas junior goalkeeper Peters was later replaced in the 84th minute by sophomore goalkeeper Melania Pasar.
Kansas finishes fourth in the Big 12 standings, posting a 5-3-1 record. This marks the second-straight season, and 10th time overall, the Jayhawks have finished in the upper half of the Big 12 conference standings.
On Nov. 4, the NCAA Division I Council approved to postpone fall championships to the spring. Following this postponement, the Women's College Cup will consist of a 48-team bracket and be played May 13-17. Selection day is set for April 18.