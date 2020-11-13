No. 15 Kansas soccer is gearing up for its regular season finale against Oklahoma at Rock Chalk Park on Sunday.
This match was previously scheduled for Sept. 18, but was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Jayhawks also dropped to the No. 15 spot in the United Soccer Coaches poll after coming away with a 1-1 draw against Iowa State last Friday.
Senior midfielder Ceri Holland came away with the lone goal for Kansas in the 37th minute, recording her third goal of the season.
In the two matches before Iowa State, the Jayhawks fell to both TCU and West Virginia, who now sit at No. 3 and No. 4 in the USC poll, respectively.
Kansas’ success last week against the Cyclones was thanks in part to early offensive production. Statistically speaking, when the Jayhawks get on the board first, the match seems to go their way.
In all of Kansas’ wins and draws this season, the Jayhawks have scored the first goal.
Despite a 0-7-1 record for the Sooners — the last place team in the conference standings — no match has proven to be an easy one in the Big 12 this year. Kansas will need to translate their aggressive play from last week to this week if the Jayhawks expect to walk away victorious.
In addition to the aggressive play, the Jayhawks will need to continue to get more players involved on offense. Freshman forward Brie Severns has definitely made a statement in her first year, with great looks on goal against both TCU and Iowa State.
For the Sooners, a single goal may be enough for a win or draw against the Jayhawks. In all of Kansas’ wins this season, one goal was all it took. However, the Sooners have scored all of two goals during the entirety of the season, both in the season-opening 2-2 draw against Texas Tech.
With this last match against Oklahoma to cap off the regular season, the Jayhawks will look to improve to 5-3-1 on the year. Match time is set for 1 p.m. at Rock Chalk Park.