Kansas women's tennis was swept by No. 16 Michigan 4-0 Saturday in the Jayhawks’ opener at ITA Kickoff Weekend in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The loss is the Jayhawks’ first of the young season.
The day started with doubles, for which the Jayhawks had three pairs: freshman Heike Janse Van Vuuren and super-senior Malkia Ngounoue, redshirt-sophomore Maria Titova and freshman Tamari Gagoshidze, and senior Carmen Roxana Manu and junior Jocelyn Massey.
Van Vuuren and Ngounoue got the Jayhawks off to a rough start, dropping the match 3-6. Manu and Massey were locked into a close match, tied at 5-5. However, Titova and Gagoshidze dropped their match 4-6, securing the doubles point for Michigan.
The Jayhawks could also not get off to a good start in singles. Van Vuuren dropped her match 2-6, 1-6. Freshman Silvia Maria Costache would continue the losing trend, falling 0-6, 4-6.
No. 26 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings, Ngounoue would put up the best fight for Kansas. Ngounoue fought until the end in her first set, dropping 6-7 after losing the tiebreaker 2-7. However, Ngounoue couldn't hold on by the second set, losing 1-6.
Kansas will have a chance to salvage the weekend against Oregon at 10 a.m. Sunday, closing out ITA Kickoff Weekend.