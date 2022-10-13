After losing its first game in over 300 days, Kansas football is shifting its attention towards Oklahoma and the challenges that await in Norman.
After junior quarterback Jalon Daniels went down with an injury in the Jayhawks’ home loss to TCU last Saturday, many Kansas fans’ focus has been on his status moving forward. But the Jayhawks aren't alone in their quarterback questions as Oklahoma has also dealt with injuries to its starting quarterback, redshirt junior Dillon Gabriel.
After a swirl of reports yesterday, the Kansas coaching staff affirmed that Daniels’ status is day-to-day and they are ready to move forward with redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean.
“I think he’s had a great week of preparation and he’s doing a fantastic job,” offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki said.
Bean has carried the mindset of always being ready with him throughout the season, a move that paid off in his four-touchdown second half against TCU.
“I've been preparing each week,” Bean said, “Acting like I am the starter and trying to compete with Jalon [Daniels] every single day.”
Bean’s experience with multiple starts against power-five opponents has proved to be a unique and lucky situation for the Jayhawk offense, according to Kotelnicki.
“In the spring and the fall, I talked about how blessed we are to have two quarterbacks that have played power five snaps,” Kotelnicki said.
Previewing this Saturday's matchup, Kotelnicki compared Oklahoma’s defense to the Kansas offense, in regards to the wide variety of schemes they use.
“There’s a lot of athleticism over there,” Kotelnicki said. “They’re very multiple schematically…It’s a fun to watch matchup because they try to do defensively what we try to do offensively.”
Heading into the road contest, his focus remains on staying locked into what the offense needs to do to succeed and let Oklahoma adjust to them.
On the other side of the ball, the Kansas defense will also be preparing for a team with a question mark at quarterback.
Last week, Oklahoma played without its starting quarterback Gabriel, instead opting to use a variety of methods with many different players taking direct snaps and many looks out of the wildcat formation.
The Jayhawk defense will enter the matchup prepared for an offense with or without Gabriel and are aware of the differences that a player like him brings to an offense.
Defensive coordinator Brian Borland praised Gabriel as a player and said he expects Oklahoma to use him if available.
That being said, the focus was on making sure the defense is ready for whatever the Sooners may throw at them on Saturday.
“We prepared for everything we saw last week as well, so if they come out in some of those looks we’ll be ready," Borland said.