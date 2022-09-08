No. 19 Kansas volleyball defeated the Kansas City Roos 3-1 in Kansas City, Missouri, at Swinney Center on Wednesday.
“The way we ended the first set was very disappointing,” head coach Ray Bechard said. “Those are sets you have to close out, especially on the road. The response after the first set defensively was very good. Pass and serve was really good, so we played more to our style.”
Super-senior middle blocker Rachel Langs had 11 kills. Redshirt freshman outside hitter Ayah Elnady and sophomore outside hitter Caroline Bien both had 10 kills.
“Langs had one of her better offensive games, so that was good to see,” Bechard said. “I thought Ayah good again tonight. We got enough out of everybody else to make it work.”
Set One
The Roos started off the match with a 3-0 scoring run. Kansas fought back to tie the game at 6-6 due to a kill by Elnady and two attack errors committed by the Roos.
Errors plagued the Jayhawks, which allowed Kansas City to go on a 3-0 scoring run to make the score 9-6.
Kansas continued to fight back to go on a 7-1 scoring run thanks to a kill by Langs, two kills by Elnady, two kills by sophomore setter Camryn Turner and two attack errors committed by Kansas City.
The Roos continued to get points from a service ace, a kill and errors committed by the Jayhawks, giving them a 5-0 scoring run.
Kansas recaptured points to tie the game at 16-16 which forced the Roos into a timeout.
The teams continued to battle, until the Jayhawks had a 4-0 scoring run making the score, 23-19, forcing Kansas City to take a time out.
The Roos found their rhythm as they went on a 7-0 scoring run to close out set one 26-24.
Set Two
Kansas began set two with a 4-0 scoring run due to attack errors committed by the Roos. The Jayhawks, continuing their momentum, captured another 4-0 scoring run thanks to attack errors, making the score 10-4.
Kansas rallied to create four consecutive kills by super-senior Anezka Szabo, two by Langs and Bien making the score, 15-8.
The Roos and Jayhawks were going back and forth, until the Jayhawks took control with a 5-0 scoring run, winning the set 25-13.
Set Three
Kansas continued its momentum and started off the third set with a service ace by Turner. The Roos and the Jayhawks continued to fight, but a kill by Bien put the Jayhawks in the lead 6-5.
Kansas continued to use their momentum and went on a 6-0 run due to a kill by Langs, a kill by Elnady, a kill by Bien and three service aces by freshman libero Brynn Kirsch.
The Jayhawks continued dominating, creating a 17-6 lead thanks to an attack error, a ball-handling error committed by the Roos and a service ace.
Kansas ends the set 25-14 with a kill by sophomore opposite London Davis.
Set Four
The Jayhawks snatched the first two points of the fourth set. The Roos created a 3-0 run, but Kansas quickly put up four consecutive kills to make the score 11-5, forcing Kansas City to call a timeout.
After the timeout, the Jayhawks put up the first point, but the Roos took the next three, making the score 12-8.
Kansas quickly shut their run down by going on a 7-0 scoring run due to four attack errors, a kill by Langs, a service ace by Bien and a kill by Elnady.
The Jayhawks won the set 25-16, ending the match.
Next up, the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks hope to continue their win streak against Wichita State at the Kansas Invitational at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena in Lawrence, Kansas. First serve is scheduled for Thursday at 6:30 p.m.