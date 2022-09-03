No. 20 Kansas Volleyball remains undefeated as they took on the Temple Owls, Army Black Knights and the UConn Huskies in the Black Knight Invitational at Gillis Field House in West Point, New York.
Redshirt freshman outside hitter Ayah Elnady was named MVP and sophomore setter Camryn Turner made the All-Tournament of the Black Knights Invitational.
Game One
The Jayhawks snatched the first six points of the Black Knights Invitational, forcing Temple to take an early timeout. Kansas continued to extend its lead to 12-3 due to errors committed by the Owls.
Temple served a service ace but Kansas retailed by putting up a 4-0 scoring run. The Jayhawks continued to score more points to win the first set, 25-15.
Kansas continued the momentum into the second set by grabbing the first two points with a kill and service ace. Temple fought back and battled the Jayhawks, making the score even at seven.
Kansas found its cadence and began to take control of the set, making the score 12-7. The Jayhawks continued to be aggressive and went on a 5-1 scoring run.
Two service errors committed by Temple helped the Jayhawks take the second set, 25-19.
The Jayhawks seized control of the third set with a service error and two kills from sophomore opposite London Davis and Elnady. Temple fought back to make the score even at 5.
Kansas took control of the set by snatching a 5-1 scoring run to rally the score at 14-7.The Jayhawks extended their lead to 18-9 with kills and a block from Davis and junior middle blocker Kim Whetstone plus a service ace.
Kansas continued their win streak winning 25-17 in the final set to take the match in 3 sets. Super-senior Anezka Szabo and Elnady both had seven kills.
Game Two
To finish up the day, Kansas faced Army. The Jayhawks took the first point of the set to start off the match. The Jayhawks continued to build their lead to 8-3 with a kill by Szabo, forcing Army to take a timeout.
The Black Knights rallied to tie the set at 15, due to errors committed by Kansas. The Jayhawks and Army went back and forth until Kansas went on a 5-0 scoring run. Kansas secured the set, 25-21.
The second set began aggressively as both teams went back and forth making the score 5-5. Kansas tried to pull away, but the Black Nights kept the score even at 13-13.
An Army attack error gave the Jayhawks the lead with a 24-23 score. A well-placed kill by Elnady ended the set 25-23.
The third set kicked off with a kill by sophomore outside hitter Caroline Bien to make the lead 3-1. Army makes a comeback to take the lead 9-5 due to two service aces.
The Black Knights and Kansas continue to be aggressive and go back and forth. Kansas found their cadence and went on a 4-0 scoring run to make the score 16-14.
Elnady's final kill and Army's attack errors ended the third set 25-20. Elnady had 16 kills with zero errors against the Black Knight.
Game Three
The 5-0 Jayhawks hoped to extend their winning streak to six as they began play against the UConn Huskies. The first two points were snatched by the Jayhawks to start off 2-0.
The Huskies fought back with a 4-1 scoring run, making the score 6-5. Kansas retaliates by having a 8-1 scoring run, forcing UConn to take a timeout. A kill by grad middle blocker Lauren Dooley ends the set, 25-14.
The second set began with the Jayhawks grabbing the first point, but UConn went back and forth to tie the score at 7. Kansas found their rhythm and went on a 4-0 scoring run to bring the score to 11-9, forcing UConn to take a timeout.
Kansas’ momentum continued as the Jayhawks continued to extend their lead to 15-10 due to a block. The Jayhawks' intensity continued as a six-point scoring run ended the set, 25-14.
The Jayhawks started the third aggressive as they stole the first two points. After UConn put up two points to tie at two, Kansas retaliated by putting up five more points to make the score 7-2.
Coming out of the timeout, Kansas extended their lead, but UConn gained a few points. The Jayhawks went on a 4-0 scoring run to make the score, 17-8.
Bien dealt the final kill of the Black Knights Invitational to defeat the Huskies, 25-14, to remain undefeated this season.
Next up, the 6-0 Jayhawks take on the Kansas City Roos in Kansas City, Missouri, at 7:00 p.m.