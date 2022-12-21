The undefeated Jayhawks fell to Nebraska in an 84-79 triple overtime thriller. Senior center Taiyanna Jackson amassed a double-double with 18 points and 21 rebounds, while senior guard Zakiyah Franklin led Kansas with 27 points on 12-29 shooting in the showdown.
Starting slow, Kansas’ early battle consisted of only 13 points scored in the 10 minutes of quarter one. The two squads traded off turnovers in this first period, with the score standing at 5-4 at the 5:23 mark after a layup by Jackson.
Both teams went into a two-minute scoring drought until another layup from Jackson. Her six points would lead the Jayhawks in scoring in the first period, while Nebraska’s sophomore forward Alexis Markowski led the Huskers with four.
The pace quickened in quarter two with Jackson and Markowski once again leading the way. Nebraska then gained momentum, going on a 13-3 scoring run and extending their lead to double-digits. Kansas gained its footing, and closed out the quarter on a 5-0 run of their own, finishing the half in a 37-29 deficit.
Coming out of halftime, Franklin, Jackson, and senior guard Holly Kersgieter all made shots to shrink Nebraska’s lead to only seven points. As the quarter reached the 2:00 mark, two of Jackson's layups brought Kansas within striking distance. In the last two minutes, the game once again slowed, but the Huskers were able to tack on three points to their lead, taking the score to 51-47 heading into the final period.
Early tradeoff buckets amongst the teams brought Kansas within two, and back-to-back layups by Jackson and Franklin tied the game for the first time since quarter one. This back-and-forth would set the tone for the rest of the game, as both teams showed their grit and desire to win a hard-fought game.
Following this, a three-and-a-half minute scoring drought from both teams ensued, with a three-pointer from Franklin getting the Jayhawks their first lead since the score stood at 11-9 with 2:23 left in the first quarter.
Nebraska would then come back to tie and once again take the lead, but a Kersgieter score on a fast break would tie the game again at 60, where it would stay for the rest of regulation, leading the two teams into their first overtime.
The first overtime rolled out slowly, with both teams only scoring two points, Markowski and Franklin accounted for all points in the fifth period which ended tied once again at 62.
The second overtime held more content than the first, with Franklin once again taking over, scoring all eight Jayhawk points. Nebraska’s junior guard Jaz Shelley scored four points for the Huskers, including the period’s only foul shots. After an exciting back-and-forth battle, the game once again remained tied at 70 until period six was over: leading to a third overtime.
Unfortunately for Kansas, after leading a fourth-quarter comeback and hanging with the Huskers in two overtime periods, triple overtime is where they began to falter. Shelley, along with freshman forward Maggie Mendelson and grad student guard Sam Haiby, propelled the Huskers to their highest-scoring overtime period, where they accumulated 15 points.
The Jayhawks held steady for a while, trading blows with Nebraska and leaving the game tied at 79-79 with less than 1:20 left. But after this point, the Huskers went on a 6-0 scoring run, shutting down Kansas and dominating the game offensively.
Next up, No. 20 Kansas women’s basketball will play Oklahoma State next on Dec. 31 in Stillwater, Oklahoma, beginning an 18-game streak of Big 12 Conference matchups. Tip-off is at 4:00 p.m. on ESPN+.