Kansas tennis lost to No. 21 Baylor 4-3, extending its losing streak to three matches. The three-match losing streak is the longest of the season for the Jayhawks.
Doubles matches started the day off, where the Bears won two of the three matches and earned the first point of the day. Freshmen Ana Carmen Zamburek and Anita Sahdiieva defeated senior Sonia Smagina and junior Carmen Roxana Manu 6-3.
Freshman Alina Shcherbinina and junior Isabella Harvison also won their set against senior Julia Deming and sophomore Raphaelle Lacasse 6-3. The Jayhawk duo of redshirt freshman Maria Titova and senior Malkia Ngounoue, ranked No. 63 in the country, didn’t finish their doubles set.
In singles play, Baylor got off to another strong start, with Sahdiieva beating freshman Mariana Manyoma-Velasquez convincingly, 6-1 and 6-0. Sahdiieva’s win earned Baylor their second point of the match, taking a 2-0 lead over Kansas.
Shortly after, Roxana Manu defeated Shcherbinina, 6-3 and 6-2, to earn the first point for the Jayhawks. Following that win, Ngounoue tied the match at two with her win over senior Alicia Herrero Linana, 6-3 and 6-3.
With the score knotted up at two, Smagina had a chance to earn Kansas’ third consecutive point and take the lead. Smagina fell to senior Mel Krywoj, 6-4 and 6-4, to reclaim a 3-2 lead for Baylor.
Titova tied up the score once again, with her win over Harvison, 7-5, 6-7, and 6-3. She forced this thrilling match to a final set between junior Paula Barañano and senior Tiffany Lagarde. Lagarde fell short to Barañano in a back-and-forth final set, 7-6, 6-7, and 6-3.
Kansas closes out regular season Big 12 Conference play Saturday at home against No. 52 Kansas State at noon.