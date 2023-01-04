No. 21 Kansas women’s basketball defeated Texas Tech 77-59 at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence to go 2-0 in Big 12 Conference play. Senior guard Holly Kersgieter had a season-high 26 points, and senior center Taiyanna Jackson had her ninth double-double, with 15 and 18 rebounds.
The game opened with Big 12 Co-Player of the Week Jackson's pick-and-roll basket. Kersgieter created a 6-0 scoring run to make the score 8-0 with 7:12 left.
Texas Tech found open holes to make shots, but the Jayhawks continued to score to end the quarter 15-5. Kersgeieter went three-for-three from behind the arc, and Jackson grabbed 10 rebounds.
The second quarter started with each team trading two buckets to make the score 19-9. The Jayhawks went on an 8-0 scoring run lead by Kersgieter and senior guard Zakiyah Franklin.
Texas Tech attacked the basket to break their 2:04 minute scoring drought with two free throws by senior guard Bre’amber Scott to make the score 25-11.
The Lady Raiders created a 5-0 scoring run lead by two field goals and a free throw by Scott, senior forward Bryn Gerlich, and freshman guard Bailey Maupin respectively.
Franklin’s jumper broke Kansas’ 3:11 scoring drought to make the score 29-18. Another bucket and free throw by Jackson ended the half 32-18.
The Jayhawks shot 41.9% compared to the Lady Raiders' 25% during the first half.
The second half opened with Jackson, once again, making a layup to extend Kansas’ lead. Texas Tech created an 8-0 scoring comeback, going four-for-four in field goals to put the Lady Raiders within 9 at 40-31 with 4:06 left.
Kansas countered with a 9-0 scoring run led by Franklin, Kersgieter and junior forward Ioanna Chatzileonti to make the score 49-34. Franklin ended the Lady Raiders' 60% shooting rate with a jumper for a score of 51-38.
Kansas’ extended their lead by two to start the fourth quarter. Texas Tech had a small burst of scoring, but the Jayhawks continued to score and brought the lead to 22.
The Lady Raiders continued to fight by driving to the basket to get free throws to cut the lead to 18. Bre’amber's layup ended the game at 77-59.
Kansas will play No. 23 Baylor on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Lawrence on ESPN+.