Kansas tennis continued its winning ways, defeating West Virginia 4-2 in a back-and-forth match Friday night. The win extended the Jayhawks’ win streak to six matches, their longest of the season.
The match started with doubles play where redshirt freshman Maria Titova and senior Malkia Ngounoue got the Jayhawks out to a fast start. They won their doubles set 6-2, giving Kansas an early advantage.
In the second of three doubles sets, sophomore Raphaelle Lacasse and senior Tiffany Lagarde battled to try to help earn the Jayhawks the first point of the match. Down 4-5, the tandem lost the final point of the set, tying up the doubles matches.
In the final doubles set, senior Sonia Smagina and junior Carmen Roxana Manu faced Mountaineer duo senior Anastasiia Bovolskaia and freshman Tatiana Lipatova to decide the first point of the match. The pairs traded points to make it 6-6 but West Virginia won the set 7-6, earning the first point of the match.
In singles, Titova set the tempo for the Jayhawks, taking both of her sets 6-3 and 6-0 and tying the match at one. After taking her first set 6-2, Ngounoue had to fight hard to win her second set with the score being 3-3. She took control and earned the final three points of the match, taking it 6-3 to give Kansas a 2-1 lead.
Lacasse had a chance to give the Jayhawks a comfortable 3-1 lead, but lost both of her sets 3-6 and 5-7. With the score knotted at two, it was Lagarde’s turn to be the hero for Kansas. After a close battle in her first set, she won 6-4 and 6-1 to secure the third point.
Roxana Manu won the fourth and final point for the Jayhawks, who ultimately won the match 4-2. She won her sets 7-6 and 6-4 against sophomore Momoko Nagato.
Kansas looks to continue its win streak on Sunday against No. 28 Iowa State at noon.