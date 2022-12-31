After losing to Nebraska before the holidays, the Jayhawks bounced back to defeat Oklahoma State 80-65 in the Big 12 opener.
Senior guard Holly Kersgieter led all scorers with 23 points and senior center Taiyanna Jackson recorded her eighth double-double on the season with 17 points and 19 rebounds.
Kansas and Oklahoma State opened Big 12 Conference play with aggressive back-to-back field goals. The Jayhawks started to create a run using their depth, but the Cowgirls remained composed and created a tie at 10-10 with 5:28 left in quarter one.
Coming out of the under five-minute break, the Jayhawks' offense picked up the pace. Jackson and junior guard Wyvette Mayberry created a 6-0 scoring run with aggressive paint drives to make the score 17-13.
Oklahoma State broke its scoring drought with 2:01 left when junior forward Lior Garzon made a key three-pointer off the bench to put the Cowgirls one point behind at 17-16. However, Kersgieter made a layup and a three-pointer with five seconds left to end the first quarter 22-18.
Kersgieter opened the second quarter with a layup and the Jayhawks followed to create a 7-0 scoring run to extend their lead to 29-18.
Oklahoma State broke their field goal drought with 6:03 left with a three-pointer by Garzon. The Cowgirls moved to a 2-3 zone and held Kansas to just five points for the remainder of the quarter.
Garzon's buzzer-beater cut the Jayhawks' lead to 38-34 at halftime.
The second half started with a layup by senior guard Zakiyah Franklin, but the Cowgirls picked up the pace to tie the game at 40-40 with 8:05 left in the third quarter.
The back-and-forth continued past the under five-minute break with each team battling for every point. The Jayhawks remained patient and continued to lead 58-52 at the end of the third quarter.
Oklahoma State junior forward Taylen Collins opened the fourth quarter with a layup, but Kansas countered with a 5-1 scoring run led by multiple Jayhawks with the help of offensive rebounds.
After a 9-0 scoring run, the Jayhawks pulled away from Oklahoma State with 5:11 minutes left. The Cowgirls tried to come back, but Kansas held full control to win 80-65.
Next up, the Jayhawks take on Texas Tech in Lawrence, Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 4. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+.