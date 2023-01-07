No. 21 Kansas women’s basketball fell to No. 23 Baylor 75-62 in the first Top 25 matchup in Allen Fieldhouse since 2013. The Jayhawks are now 12-2 and 2-1 in Big 12 Conference play.
Baylor junior guard Sarah Andrews had a game-high 27 points and 13 rebounds. Kansas’ junior guard Wyvette Mayberry had 19 points.
Baylor opened the game with a charge and converted the turnover to points due to a layup by freshman guard Darianna Littlepage-Buggs. Kansas responded by creating a 7-2 scoring run, which created a 7-4 lead with 6:44 left.
Coming out of the under-five-minute timeout, the Bears stepped on the gas to create a 10-0 scoring run led by senior guard Jaden Owens to grab the lead back at 16-11 with 2:23 left. The Jayhawks broke their 3:33 scoring drought with a layup by junior forward Ioanna Chatzileonti to end the first quarter 16-13.
Mayberry opened the second quarter with a three-pointer to tie the game at 16. After a defensive battle, junior guard Chandler Prater tied the game at 21 with her fourth three-pointer this season.
For 3:05 minutes, Baylor created an 8-0 the scoring run, with two being wide-open layups, to extend their lead 29-23 with 2:54 left. Kansas struggled to make shots and turned the ball over four times in 3:40 minutes before senior guard Holly Kersgieter made a jumper.
Mayberry’s free throws ended the half at 32-27 in favor of Baylor. The Bears had 20 points in the paint versus the Jayhawks’ 12.
Littlepage-Buggs picked up right where she left off in the second half by making the first two points. After back-to-back buckets, the Bears attacked the rim and went on a 7-0 scoring run to extend their lead to 45-34.
Kansas continued to fight and created a 13-0 scoring run to put the Jayhawks within two. Franklin, Kersgieter, Mayberry, Prater and Chatzileonti all scored, making Baylor head coach Niki Collen to call a timeout with 2:19 left.
The Bears responded with a 6-0 scoring run to end the third quarter 56-47.
The Jayhawks continued to battle Baylor for every shot. Kansas went on a 9-2 scoring run due to senior center Taiyanna Jackson, Franklin, Mayberry and Kersgieter. Coming out of the under-five-minute timeout, Littlepage-Buggs stops the Jayhawks’ run with a bucket.
Prater and Franklin scored two key buckets to make the score 65-61, forcing Collen to make a timeout with 2:43 left. Baylor stopped Kansas’ momentum and made a 5-0 scoring run to extend their lead by nine.
Baylor continued to remain in control as the game ended 75-62.
Next up, the Jayhawks look to rebound against Texas in Austin, Texas, in Moody Center on Jan. 10. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. on the Longhorn Network.