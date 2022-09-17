Kansas volleyball took down Omaha in four sets, 25-16, 25-17, 20-25 and 25-16, in the final match of the Jayhawk Classic on Saturday.
Sophomore opposite London Davis led the Jayhawks with 14 kills. Graduate middle blocker Lauren Dooley added 10 kills and five blocks.
Redshirt freshman outside hitter Ayah Elnady set a school record with eight service aces in four sets, also adding nine kills.
Set One
As the set began, Kansas and Omaha started out on fire offensively. Back to back aces from Elnady increased the early Kansas lead to 7-4.
The set grew close as two straight kills from the Mavericks made the score 12-11 in favor of the Jayhawks.
Going into the first media timeout, the Jayhawks were in the lead 15-12. After the timeout, Elnady had three straight aces to grow the lead to 18-12. The Jayhawks did not let up and secured the set after three straight kills.
The Jayhawks took the set 25 to 16. Their offense was the highlight of the set, tallying 14 kills and five aces.
Set Two
The second set began similarly to the first, with both teams tallying multiple kills. With the score tied at five, Kansas began to grow a small lead after multiple attack errors by Omaha.
The Mavericks were forced to call a timeout after back-to-back kills grew the Kansas lead to 16-12. The Jayhawks took the set 25-17 with little drama. They tallied 13 kills and were hitting a scorching .407 to Omaha’s .054.
Set Three
The third set started off tight, with the teams trading points until the game was tied at seven. A block by Davis and a kill by graduate middle blocker Lauren Dooley caused the Mavericks to call a timeout with Kansas leading nine to seven.
Omaha kept this set close as multiple service errors plagued the Jayhawks.
Kansas was forced to call another timeout after Omaha went on a 3-0 scoring run, leading the Jayhawks 21-17.
The Mavericks called a timeout after two straight attack errors made the score 22-20 in favor of Omaha.
Omaha took the third set 25-20 following a couple errors from the Jayhawks. Kansas’ hitting percentage was .024 during this set.
Set Four
Kansas got off to a hot start in the fourth set following three straight aces from Elnady. The Jayhawks led 6-1, forcing an Omaha timeout.
The Mavericks called another timeout after multiple attack errors grew the Kansas lead to 11-3.
Errors continued to plague Omaha as the lead grew to 18-9.
Kansas ended up taking the fourth and final set 25-16. Kansas tallied a total of 47 kills to Omaha’s 41. Kansas also had nine aces and 10 blocks.
Head coach Ray Bechard was impressed with the Jayhawks’ performance. “We played really well today,” Bechard said. “London gave us a good lift today, Ayah was impressive from the service line. We controlled the match and it was a good effort from everyone involved.”
Following the game, Ainise Havili and Kelsie Payne had their jerseys retired. Havili and Payne were both at Kansas from 2014-2017.
The Jayhawks will be back in action to take on the No. 1 Texas Longhorns on September 21 at 8 p.m.