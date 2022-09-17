UCF defeated No. 23 Kansas volleyball in straight sets on Friday. Redshirt freshman outside hitter Ayah Elnady had 12 kills and sophomore outside hitter Caroline Bien had a double-double with 10 kills and 11 digs.
“We had a couple opportunities to end the second set and I think we could have been more aggressive,” head coach Ray Bechard said. “We could’ve taken more risks and in there lies some really tight games.”
Set One
The Jayhawks and the Knights began the match with consistent back and forth play. However, Kansas broke free and found their cadence to put up a 5-1 scoring run to put the score, 11-8.
UCF retaliated to tie up the score at 12-12 due to two kills by grad right side Kari Zumach and two kills by senior middle blocker Claudia Dillion.
The Knights and the Jayhawks continued to battle with well-placed kills by both teams. Hard hits by UCF gave the Knights a 3-0 run to take the lead 19-17.
Despite Kansas' efforts to lead, an overturned challenge call by UCF gave the Knights a two point lead at 21-18, forcing the Jayhawks to call a timeout.
Kansas rallied to solidify more points on the board, but ultimately fell to the Knights, 25-22.
Set Two
Following set one, Kansas and UCF began with consistent back-and-forth action as seven out of the ten points were kills.
However, a kill by super-senior middle blocker Rachel Langs, an ace, an attack error committed by Zumach and a kill by Bien helped the Jayhawks go on a 4-1 run to take an 8-6 lead.
Momentum shifted in Horejsi Family Volleyball Area, as the Jayhawks won an intense battle for their fourteenth point. Following the momentum, Elnady had a solo block, forcing UCF to call a timeout.
Coming out of the timeout, UCF scored three straight points due to two kills and an attack error on Elnady to snatch the lead, 16-15.
Kansas tied the Knights at 20-20, but UCF aggressive play grabbed two points by kills to take the lead back at 22-20, forcing the Jayhawks to call a timeout.
Kansas rallied to tie the score at 23-23 due to a kill by Elnady and an attack error committed by UCF, forcing the Knights to call a timeout.
Another kill by Elnady made the score 24-23, forcing UCF to call a timeout, but the Knights held on, tying the game at 24-24.
A kill by Elnady put the Jayhawks at 25-24, but a kill by grad setter Amber Oslan tied it up at 25-25. However, Bien makes a well-placed kill to make the score 26-25. Bechard challenges a set winning point for the Jayhawks, but UCF wins making the score, 26-26.
UCF grad outside hitter McKenna Melville’s two kills ended the set 28-26.
Set Three
The Knights started off set three with aggressive play creating 4-0 lead due to four straight kills to run up the score 5-2.
A service ace, three kills by UCF, and an error by Kansas helped the Knights extend their lead to 11-7, forcing the Jayhawks to take a timeout.
A 5-2 scoring run by Zumach, Melville helped propel the Knights to a comfortable lead, 16-9, forcing Kansas to call another timeout.
With the help of a new rotation, the Jayhawks managed to score three points through kills in an attempt to rally. However, UCF found their cadence and put a stop to the Jayhawks momentum by going on a 3-0 scoring run.
A 5-1 scoring run by Kansas due to four UCF errors and a kill by graduate middle blocker Lauren Dooley forced the Knights to take a timeout at 21-18.
The last few points were hard earned as the Jayhawks tried to make a comeback, but ultimately fell 25-21.
“UCF is a veteran team,” said Bechard. “There were very few hitting errors, so it was a lot of clean volleyball. UCF is going to fit nicely in our league. At the Big 12 level, you need to be consistently competitive.”
No. 23 Kansas volleyball closes out Jayhawk Classic as they play Omaha at 2:30 p.m. in Lawrence, Kansas. Following the game, Kelsie Payne and Ainise Havili’s jerseys will be retired in Kansas’ first jersey retirement.