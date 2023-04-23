After dropping the high-scoring series opener against No. 24 Oklahoma State, Kansas looked to even the series in Saturday’s day game, but lost 15-3.
Right-handed junior Sam Ireland took the mound to make his tenth start of the year for Kansas—becoming the second Jayhawk to reach that mark behind right-handed graduate student Collin Baumgartner.
The game started with a 1-2-3 inning from each side.
After Ireland walked the first batter of the second inning, an error after a botched fielder’s choice put runners at first and third for the Cowboys. Junior third baseman Tyler Wulfert hit a long double to center field to score the first run of the game. With runners at second and third, a groundout and flyout scored another two runs to put the Cowboys up 3-0. Oklahoma State’s Ian Daugherty then smacked a double to center, but Ireland shut it down to end the inning.
Determined to get back into the game, junior designated hitter Janson Reeder led off the inning with a 438-foot home run to center field to make it 3-1. With one out, redshirt sophomore third baseman Michael Brooks hit a double to right center but then was tagged out at second on a fielder’s choice ground out to the Cowboys’ shortstop.
Still settling in, Ireland allowed a single, flyout, double, and single before ending the top half of the inning, allowing Oklahoma State to collect two more runs, growing its lead to 5-1 in the middle of the second.
The Jayhawks collected a two-out single in the third but failed to get a run across the plate.
In the top of the fourth, Ireland had his first clean inning since the top of the first, forcing three flyouts in a row on only seven pitches.
With one out in the inning, redshirt sophomore catcher Jake English took a walk on an eight-pitch at-bat. Following this, a single by Brooks put a runner in scoring position for the first time for Kansas, but a shallow pop-up ended the scoring threat and the inning.
After an impressive performance the inning before, things unraveled for Ireland in the fifth. A leadoff single and fielder’s choice led freshman left fielder Nolan Schubart to collect his second extra-base hit of the game, as he blasted a two-run home run off the light post in left field. Ireland collected the second out of the inning, but walked the next batter, allowing sophomore designated hitter Colin Brueggemann to hit the second two-run home run of the inning, making the score 9-1 in favor of the Cowboys.
The Jayhawks scored no runs in the bottom of the fifth, accumulating a one-out single before hitting into a double play.
Sophomore right-hander Steven Andrews came out to replace Ireland in the top of the sixth, walking the first batter before the Jayhawks induced a double play. After issuing another walk, English made a timely plate behind the dish, picking off the Oklahoma State runner at second base on an attempted steal.
Trying to force out OSU’s starter, senior first baseman Cole Elvis led off the inning with a home run to right center field, making this his third straight game with a home run. Reeder then singled to collect his second hit of the game, and Brooks would walk, knocking out the Cowboys’ starter, but Kansas couldn’t muster any scoring.
Andrews returned for the seventh, getting two outs with four pitches, and then allowing a hard-hit single to Wulfert. He then won a back-and-forth 11-pitch at-bat against Brueggemann, ending in a strikeout, to finish out.
After collecting the last out of the sixth, Oklahoma State’s freshman left-hander Michael Benzor returned to the mound to start the seventh. He struck out the first two Jayhawks before inducing a hard ground out to the second.
An error by Elvis began the top of the eighth, and a walk, single and triple scored three runs for the Cowboys before they recorded their first out of the inning. Sophomore left fielder Chase Jans left the game in the middle of the action after overrunning a fly ball. Redshirt sophomore center fielder Sam Hunt moved over to replace him in left as redshirt sophomore outfielder Mike Koszewski came off the bench to take over in center. Three straight outs ended the inning, allowing Oklahoma State to score only an additional run. In the middle of the eighth, it was 13-2 Cowboys.
The Jayhawks went down in order with three swinging strikeouts in their half of the eighth.
Sophomore right-hander Stone Evers came into the game to replace Andrews in the ninth, making his third appearance in Kansas’ last four games. Wulfert collected his third game hit, leading off with a single to the left. A two-out walk and single allowed Oklahoma State’s 14th run of the game to score before the inning was over.
The Cowboys’ freshman right-hander Gabe Davis took the mound in search of a three-inning save, as Kansas tried to battle back for the last time. Brooks led off the inning with Kansas’ third solo home run of the day, making it 14-3 in favor of OSU. In the end, Davis finished out the rare three-inning save, giving up only one run, two hits and striking out seven of the 11 batters he faced.
Kansas will look to take the series finale on Sunday, April 23 at 1 p.m. as its 10-game homestand comes to an end.