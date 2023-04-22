A game that started off back and forth between the Cowboys and Jayhawks quickly went south for Kansas. Oklahoma State's offense took it to the Jayhawks, winning game one of this three-game series 15-10.
Kansas broke onto the scoreboard earlier in the bottom of the first. Sophomore left fielder Chase Jans led off the inning by reaching on a throwing error.
The Jayhawks' next two hitters reached on walks, loading the bases with nobody out. Junior designated hitter Janson Reeder flew a ball to center field, scoring Jans on a sac fly. Kansas finished with no other scorers in the inning, giving the Jayhawks a 1-0 lead after one inning of play.
The lead was short-lived. In the top of the second Kansas sat down the first two batters of the inning, but third baseman Tyler Wulfert reached on a two-out error.
Oklahoma State designated hitter Colin Brueggemann made Kansas pay for the mistake, as he sent the first pitch of the at-bat over the center field wall for a two-run homerun. The long ball gave the Cowboys a 2-1 lead in the top of the second.
The Cowboys added another run to their lead in the top of the third when right fielder Carson Bengen launched an opposite-field solo home run. The solo shot extended the Cowboys' lead to 3-1.
Kansas responded to the Cowboys in a big way. Jans led the bottom of the third off with a home run to bring the Jayhawks within one.
Two batters later senior first baseman Cole Elvis launched a 436-foot, two-run homer to give Kansas a 4-3 lead at the end of the third.
Oklahoma State immediately had a response for the Jayhawks; it was Brueggemann with the big at-bat again for the Cowboys. Brueggemann, just like his first at-bat, jumped on the first pitch. Roping a two-run double gave the Cowboys a 5-4 lead in the top of the fourth.
The Cowboys added to their lead in the top of the fifth. Wulfert added the first run of the inning on a sac fly, increasing the Cowboys' lead to 6-4. A few plays later redshirt sophomore Jake English threw the ball away trying to catch a runner stealing.
The error brought home another run for Oklahoma State, giving the Cowboys a 7-4 lead in the top of the fifth.
Oklahoma State ran away with the game in the top of the sixth, scoring four runs and extending its lead to 11-4 over the Jayhawks.
Both teams added a few more runs over the next three innings with the Cowboys ultimately winning 15-10.
The Jayhawks take on Oklahoma State at home on Saturday for game two of the series.