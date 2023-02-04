In the final game in the two-game series, No. 24 Texas won 68-65 to extend their win streak to five in Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday.
Senior center Taiyanna Jackson recorded a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds, senior guard Zakiyah Franklin had 20 points and junior forward Deyona Gaston recorded game-high 24 points.
Texas’ graduate-student guard Sonya Morris opened the game with a jumper to even the score at 2-2 after junior guard Chandler Prater made two free throws. The game remained close with the highest lead being four, after Zakiyah Franklin made a layup on a fast break to make the score 10-6.
The Longhorns began to fall into a shooting grove and created a 7-2 scoring run to end of the first quarter, 15-15.
Texas picked up the pace offensively and Kansas was ready in the second quarter. Junior guard Wyvette Mayberry connected with Jackson to make four straight layups to put an 8-2 scoring run to make the score 21-20 in favor of the Kansas.
Coming out of the under-five minute timeout, the Kansas defense forced three turnovers and the Longhorns had no field goals in the last 2:43 of the half. The Jayhawk offensive stepped on the gas and made 11 points versus Texas’ five points.
Texas made two free throws to end the half, 34-28 with Kansas in the lead. The Jayhawks shot 69.2% compared to the Longhorns 28.6% in the second quarter.
The second half began with Gaston making a layup which forced Kersgieter’s third foul. The Longhorns continued to shoot well offensively, 54.5% in the first five minutes, and created a 6-0 scoring run, led by Gaston, in the last 1:21 before a timeout was called with 4:59 to go.
Coming out of the under-five minute timeout, Kansas retaliated with an 8-0 scoring run to put them in front of Texas, 49-43 due to a timely three-pointer by freshman forward Zsofia Telegdy. The Jayhawks continued to put more points on the board to make the end of third quarter, 53-48.
In the last 10 minutes of the game, Texas opened the fourth quarter with a 9-4 scoring run, led by Gaston, to tie the score at 57-57. After back to back buckets from the Longhorns, Prater snatched a steal and passed it to Mayberry to put the Jayhawks within two with 2:31 to go in the half.
After a call reversal to give the ball to Kansas, a turnover by Mayberry and a made bucket by Gaston to put Texas a 65-61 advantage. In the final eight seconds, Franklin turned the ball over and a free throw sealed the deal as the gamed ended, 68-65.
Next up, the Jayhawks will host Texas Christian University at 7 p.m. on Feb. 8. ESPN+.