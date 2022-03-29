No. 25 Kansas tennis beat the No. 39 SMU Mustangs 4-2 in Dallas on Sunday. The Jayhawks extended their winning streak to five.
The day began with doubles play as junior Carmen Roxana Manu and senior Sonia Smagina set the tone for the team, winning their match 6-3. Roxana Manu and Smagina started off losing the match 2-1, but the pair held graduate student Nicole Petchey and sophomore Winslow Huth to 3-for-6 sets out of nine total sets.
Next, senior Malkia Ngounoue and redshirt freshman Maria Titova lost to junior Jackie Nylander and junior Hadley Doyle 6-3. The Mustangs took control of the fourth set 4-2 and kept the Jayhawks at 2-for-4 points in eight sets.
Sophomore Raphaelle Lacasse and freshman Mariana Manyoma-Velasquez tied the doubles match at 1-1 and faced graduate student Lexi Keberle and junior Lana Mavor. Despite back-and-forth play, the Mustangs took the match 7-5.
SMU won the first doubles point while Kansas focused on singles.
Petchey took on Velasquez and gained control early with a steady 3-2 set, ultimately winning the first set 6-2. In the second set, Velasquez attempted to bounce back but fell 6-2. It was the Mustangs' last point of the match.
From that point on, the Jayhawks dominated the rest of their matches. Roxana Manu earned the Jayhawks' first point of the match, defeating graduate student Claudia Bartolome 7-6, 6-3. Senior Tiffany Lagarde toppled Mavor 6-4, 6-2 to tie at 2-2 with the Mustangs.
Then, Ngounoue had a shutout against Doyle in the first match, winning 6-0. Doyle came back, winning 4-6 to force a third set, but Ngounoue took the 6-2 win to give Kansas a 3-2 lead.
In a close match, Smagina defeated Nylander 7-6, 6-3. No. 63 Titova battled Keberle, winning the first match 6-2. Titova fell 6-4, leading to a third match, but the pair didn’t finish.
Kansas looks to extend its winning streak to six as the Jayhawks host West Virginia at home on April 1 at 5 p.m.