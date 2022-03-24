No. 25 Kansas tennis continued its winning ways by taking both matches against the UMKC Roos, 4-0 and 5-0. The two wins extended the Jayhawks’ winning streak to four straight.
The day started with doubles play where redshirt freshman Maria Titova and junior Carmen Roxana Manu set the tone for the Jayhawks. With an early 2-1 lead in their match, they took control and won 6-1.
In the second of three doubles matches, sophomore Raphaelle Lacasse and freshman Mariana Manyoma-Velasquez took an early 2-1 lead. The Jayhawk duo found themselves in a bit of trouble as the Roos inched closer, trimming the score to 4-3. However, Lacasse and Manyoma-Velasquez prevailed by a score of 6-4, earning the Jayhawks their first point of the match.
In singles play, Titova and Manyoma-Velasquez both fell behind early, 0-2 and 0-3, respectively. The Roos couldn’t contain the Jayhawks and UMKC couldn’t overcome the early deficits as Kansas won 6-3 and 6-4, earning another point.
Lacasse and senior Tiffany Lagarde both won their sets with Lacasse winning her sets both 6-0, while Lagarde won her sets 6-1 and 6-0. The Jayhawks earned two more points to take the overall match 4-0.
The second match of the day featured only singles matches, where Kansas got off to a blazing start with several Jayhawks taking early leads in their sets. Lacasse earned the first point for Kansas, taking both of her sets 6-0 and 6-1.
Manu and Titova followed up Lacasse’s performance by earning a point each for the Jayhawks to take a 3-0 point advantage over the Roos. Manu won her sets 6-0 and 6-2, while Titova came out on top in both of her sets by the score of 6-1.
Lacasse and Manyoma-Velasquez earned the final two points, giving the Jayhawks their fourth victory in a row. Kansas looks to continue its win streak on the road against No. 39 SMU on Sunday at noon.