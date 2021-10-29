No. 26 Kansas volleyball hosted the Oklahoma Sooners on Friday, where the Jayhawks lost a gritty 3-2 match to their conference foes.

Despite the loss, Kansas broke a school record for blocks in a match and tied the NCAA single-match record this season with 24 total blocks against Oklahoma, KU Athletics told the Kansan. Senior middle blocker Rachel Langs and sophomore middle blocker Caroline Crawford led the match with nine blocks each.

Starting the set trailing 2-0, Kansas started slowly coming off of its bye week, but KU turned that around, winning the set 25-20. The Jayhawks quickly turned up the heat after a poor start, building up to a six-point lead in the first set.

Defense was the key to the first set for Kansas. KU racked up seven blocks in just the opening set, holding the Sooners to a .039 hitting percentage. The intensity showed from the home team after a slow first few points, which earned the Jayhawks the first set victory.

Rattling off six-straight points to start the second set, the Sooners immediately took Kansas’ momentum away and ran away with it, snagging the set 25-16. KU looked one step behind all set long, tallying 10 attack errors and three service errors. Kansas handed OU free points as the Sooners showcased their defensive skill set.

Offense was hard to come by on either side in the second set, with Oklahoma leading the way with nine kills and a .240 hitting percentage. The Jayhawks also recorded nine kills but ended with a negative hitting percentage.

Completely turning it around in the third set, Kansas went on a 14-3 scoring run to begin the set and ultimately won 25-19.

After yet another grudge match in the third set, the Jayhawks’ defense led them to a set victory. Kansas’ front line recorded seven blocks in the set and held Oklahoma to a negative hitting percentage while forcing a staggering 13 attack errors.

Oklahoma responded in the fourth set as it found its footing and took down Kansas, 25-23.

Both the Jayhawks and the Sooners registered positive hitting percentages after struggling to find success in that category earlier in the contest. OU tallied a .234 hitting percentage and KU was out in front with a .375 hitting percentage.

In the fifth and final set, the Sooners pulled away after extra points were needed and Oklahoma took the match with an 18-16 victory.

The Jayhawks seek revenge Saturday at 4 p.m. at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.