Kansas tennis had its five-match win streak broken against Arizona State in Tempe, Arizona. The ITA No. 30 Jayhawks fell to the No. 32 Sun Devils by a 4-3 margin.
The day began with doubles play where the Jayhawks started slow. Jayhawk senior tandem Sonia Smagina and Tiffany Lagarde took just one of seven games from the Arizona State duo of senior Sedona Gallagher and sophomore Giulia Morlet.
Next, Raphaelle Lacasse and freshman Mariana Manyoma-Velasquez lost 3-6, sealing the key doubles point for Arizona State.
The Jayhawks’ top pair didn’t finish their match as senior Malkia Ngounoue and redshirt freshman Maria Titova trailed 3-4 at the time of stoppage.
In singles, the Jayhawks battled early as Lagarde earned a close win. Lagarde edged Arizona State’s sophomore Natasha Hill 7-6 in the opening set, and completed a six-game sweep in the second set to earn the Jayhawks’ first point in the match.
Lacasse couldn’t find success against the Sun Devil sophomore Cali Jankowski, losing in straight sets 4-6, 6-7. Arizona State’s momentum continued as freshman Patricija Spaka defeated the Jayhawks’ Manyoma-Velasquez in straight sets 5-7, 4-6, pushing the Sun Devil lead to 3-1 in the match.
With no margin left for error, No. 63 Titova stormed back from the setback. After taking just one game in the opening set, Titova won each of her next two sets against Morlet 6-3, 6-4 to keep the Jayhawks alive in the match.
The comeback hopes continued as Ngounoue launched another late rally against senior Demenika Turkovic. Ngounoue emerged victorious in a tightly contested three-set match 3-6, 7-5, and 6-2.
The Jayhawks and Sun Devils were knotted even at 3-3 and it was down to Kansas’ Smagina and Arizona States’ Gallagher to decide the match. Smagina hit the front, taking the opening set 7-6 by winning a dramatic thirteenth, tie-breaking game.
The rest of the matchup belonged to the Sun Devils’ Gallagher as Smagina fell in each of the next two sets 2-6 and 4-6. Gallagher secured a 4-3 team victory on Sunday for the Sun Devils.
Kansas tennis looks to bounce back on Friday, March 4 as the Jayhawks return home to face Illinois. First serve is set for 5 p.m.