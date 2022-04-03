No. 33 Iowa State defeated No. 22 Kansas tennis 5-2 on Sunday at the Jayhawk Tennis Center. This was the Jayhawks’ first home loss of the season.
The Jayhawks got out to an early lead when sophomore Raphaelle Lacasse and freshman Mariana Maynoma-Velasquez defeated sophomores Miska Kadleckova and Sofia Cabezas 6-3.
The Cyclone pair of sophomores Thasaporn Naklo and Christin Hsieh edged past redshirt freshman Maria Titova and senior Malkia Ngounoue 6-4 in a close match. Freshman Ange Oby Kajuru and sophomore Chie Kezuka also defeated senior Sonia Smagina and junior Carmen Roxana-Manu, awarding Iowa State the doubles point.
The momentum kept coming for Iowa State, as it won the next three matches. Ngounoue fell to Kajuru in three sets and freshman Anna Supapitch Kuearum defeated Manu in straight sets. Finally, Kezuka defeated Lacasse in straight sets to give the Cyclones a 3-1 lead.
The Jayhawks attempted to make a comeback when No. 63 Titova defeated No. 68 Naklo in three sets that gave Kansas its first point. The Jayhawks kept battling back when Manyoma-Velasquez defeated Hsieh in three sets.
Iowa State closed the match out when Kadleckova defeated Smagina in three sets, winning the match 10-7.
The Jayhawks look to regain momentum when they travel to Austin, Texas, to face the No. 6 Longhorns on Friday. The match is scheduled for 3 p.m.