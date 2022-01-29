It was a statement game from junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe in a 80-62 win over No. 5 Kansas men’s basketball on Saturday. With Tshiebwe in the spotlight battling down low with friend and former teammate, senior forward David McCormack, he shined and made his presence felt from start to finish.
No. 12 Kentucky grinded on the glass all night long, hustling for every missed shot. With Tshiebwe’s length and size inside, the Jayhawks simply had no answer for the Wildcats on loose balls.
“I thought we tried, I don’t think we competed very well, and there’s a difference between try hard and compete” coach Bill Self said. “I don’t know how many times they got rebounds because we didn’t touch them on their way to getting a rebound.”
With Kentucky’s 50.8% shooting clip in the game, there weren’t many offensive rebounds to be had for the Wildcats. Nevertheless, the ‘Cats found a way to snatch 12 offensive rebounds and lead the Jayhawks in second chance points with a 17-6 margin.
Tshiebwe capped off his night with two-straight offensive rebounds off his own misses followed by a putback bucket, adding to his impressive night both on the glass and in the paint.
“He did a really good job keeping balls alive, he’s really tough to keep off the glass,” junior guard Christian Braun said. “We gotta rebound better.”
Tshiebwe ended his night with 17 points, 14 rebounds and led the game in steals with four takeaways. The Kentucky forward made a strong impact on both ends of the court and helped propel the Wildcats to an 18-point blowout win against Kansas.
“Oscar is different. And we've known this all along,” Self said. “He doesn't get 14 rebounds a game or 15 rebounds a game. He really gets about 25 because he keeps balls alive on the ones he doesn't get that let his teammates clean up.”
KU’s offense struggled to find a consistent rhythm against the 12th-ranked team in the nation, largely due to the length inside from the Wildcats. After 35 missed shots from the Jayhawks, Kentucky grabbed just about every available rebound, giving Kansas no room for second chances.
“Just making it tougher for me. Obviously, you know, that’s what teams are gonna do, night in night out, you know. I just couldn’t get in the groove,” senior guard Ochai Agbaji said on his offensive start early. “Things weren’t rolling for offense anyway, but finding that groove and it kind of came late… just the stuff wasn’t falling tonight.”
Agbaji ended his night with just 13 points on a 4-for-14 shooting split, eight points fewer than his 21 points per game average on the season.
The Jayhawks drop to 17-3 on the season and look to face No. 23 Iowa State Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.