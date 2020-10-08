Kansas soccer has pushed itself to new heights this season. The team is now the fifth-best program in the country, according to the latest United Soccer Coaches poll, which is the highest ranking in program history.
Kansas is coming off three-straight wins to open the season, most recently winning the Sunflower Showdown last Friday against Kansas State in Manhattan. The Jayhawks pulled away late in the match after a 60th minute goal from senior forward Mandi Duggan.
The goal came off an assist from transfer junior midfielder Rylan Childers. With the assist, her first as a Jayhawk, Childers now has 25 career assists.
On Friday, Kansas will face off with Baylor, a team that finds itself in the middle of the Big 12 conference standings with a 0-1-3 record.
Last week, the Bears forced a 0-0 tie with No. 4 Oklahoma State at home. On Tuesday, senior goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt received Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week honors, which gives her the most weekly honors in program history.
The Jayhawks come into Friday's match with three goals this season, all of which were scored by different players: senior midfielder Ceri Holland, senior midfielder Kathryn Castro and Duggan. This speaks to the senior leadership this team has used to its advantage in the Jayhawks' first three matches.
Additionally, Kansas freshman defenders Kate Dreyer and Moira Kelley ahve commanded the field in their first few collegiate matches. The Kansas defense, led by junior goalkeeper Sarah Peters, have not allowed a goal all season.
On Sept. 29, Dreyer was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week. Kelley has played 90 minutes in all three matches this season, with two shot attempts.
Since the start of the 2012 season, Kansas has registered an 82-4-9 record in matches that it scored the first goal in. The Jayhawks will look to start fast and continue this trend against Baylor.
On Friday, No. 5 Kansas heads south to Waco, Texas, to square off with Baylor. Match time is set for 7 p.m.