After opening the season with three shutout wins, Kansas soccer fell to the Bears in Waco, Texas, 2-0 Friday. This marks the first loss of the season for the Jayhawks and the first time the offense failed to score.
"You got to give Baylor credit," Kansas coach Mark Francis said. "They imposed their game plan on ours and we didn’t adjust to it very well. We allowed them to just bully us a little bit."
Junior goalkeeper Sarah Peters ended her nearly 290-minute shutout streak on the season by giving up a goal in the 20th minute to Baylor freshman forward Mackenzie Anthony.
Baylor outpaced Kansas 6-1 in shots in the first half, and 3-0 for shots on goal. Baylor’s control of the ball and defensive pressure kept Kansas scoreless in the first half.
The Bears continued the pressure in the second half and Peters gave up another goal in the 54th minute to junior forward/midfielder Taylor Moon. Baylor attacked the box whenever the Bears got the ball inside, creating pressure on the defense that Kansas could not handle.
In the somewhat chippy match, Baylor picked up 19 fouls in the match, compared to the Jayhawks five.
Senior midfielder Ceri Holland and freshman forward Shira Elinav led the Jayhawks with two shots each, and Kansas outshot Baylor 9-3 in the second half. However, it still wasn't enough for Kansas to find the back of the net.
This loss drops Kansas' record to 3-1 on the season. The Jayhawks will look to regroup when they host Oklahoma State Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.