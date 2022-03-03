No. 6 Kansas men’s basketball defeated the TCU Horned Frogs 72-68 on Thursday in Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas’ offense started out strong, but TCU’s second-half momentum kept the game close until the final buzzer.
Senior guard Ochai Agbaji set the tone quickly in the first half, hitting a three-point jumper just over a minute into the game. Agbaji tallied 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting in the first half alone, helping Kansas jump out to an early lead.
The Jayhawks completed a 13-2 run to take an 18-6 lead over the Horned Frogs with just over 12 minutes remaining in the first half. On the other end of the floor, Kansas’ defense forced TCU to commit five turnovers in a five-minute span.
The Frogs went on a 6-0 run of their own just minutes later, trimming the Jayhawks’ lead to 20-14. But super-senior forward Mitch Lightfoot slammed an alley-oop dunk assisted by redshirt sophomore guard Dajuan Harris Jr. to extend Kansas' lead back to nine.
Lightfoot was charged with a technical foul following the play, allowing TCU to hit two free throws and drain a three in the same possession. The Frogs cut Kansas’ lead down to just 26-22 following the technical.
Sophomore guard Mike Miles Jr. hit a clutch three for the Horned Frogs to tie the game up at 33 with 1:30 left on the clock. After TCU’s late offensive surge, the game remained tied at 35 entering halftime.
The Frogs took the lead for the first time in the game at 42-39 following a three-pointer from redshirt senior forward Chuck O’Bannon Jr. He jumpstarted TCU’s offensive momentum, as the Frogs made seven of their first 10 shots in the second half.
The momentum began to shift, as TCU’s freshman center Eddie Lampkin Jr. committed his fourth personal foul and sent Agbaji to the line with 7:03 left to play. Agbaji hit both shots of the one-and-one, putting the Jayhawks back up 60-59.
The Frogs played physical, tallying 22 fouls on the night. TCU fouled senior forward David McCormack, who went 2-for-2 and extended Kansas’ lead to three with 4:24 remaining.
TCU’s defense forced Kansas to go scoreless for the following two minutes, but junior guard Christian Braun ended the drought with a three-point bucket, forcing a Frog timeout.
TCU cut Kansas’ lead back to just four points with 0:57 left on the clock but missed a layup to cut the game to one with two seconds remaining. The Jayhawks held on to a 72-68 lead to secure the victory at home.
Kansas plays its last home game of the season against the No. 21 Texas Longhorns on Saturday. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. on ESPN.