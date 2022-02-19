No. 6 Kansas men’s basketball defeated the West Virginia Mountaineers 71-58 Saturday night. Despite a second-half comeback from the Mountaineers, the Jayhawks kept the offense rolling to secure the victory on the road.
Senior forward David McCormack sparked Kansas’ offense early in the first half with a second-chance dunk followed by a layup on the next possession.
West Virginia’s senior guard Sean McNeil answered McCormack’s efforts with a deep three-point jumper, tying the game at nine.
The Mountaineers kept things close until super-senior guard Jalen Coleman-Lands and sophomore guard Joseph Yesufu checked into the game for Kansas. Both Jayhawks added to Kansas’ 11-0 run and helped it take a 23-14 lead midway through the half.
Senior guard Ochai Agbaji also helped the Jayhawks extend their lead by draining two-of-four three pointers and tallying 10 points before halftime. Kansas shot a collective 45% from the field in the first half compared to West Virginia’s 30%.
West Virginia made up for a lack of offense with an aggressive defensive front, forcing Kansas to turn the ball over nine times in the first. The Mountaineers converted the Jayhawks’ miscues into points, as nine of their 27 first-half points came from turnovers.
Despite holding an 11-point lead with just under three minutes to play in the half, Kansas’ turnovers allowed West Virginia to cut the lead to just 33-27 entering halftime.
West Virginia opened the second half with a quick three pointer, making it a three-point game. Agbaji answered with a three on the next possession, sparking another 9-0 run to give Kansas a 42-30 lead with just over 17 minutes to play.
But the Mountaineers never let Kansas get out of reach. They responded with a 10-0 run of their own to cut Kansas’ lead to just 42-40 and force a Jayhawk timeout.
Kansas’ defense finally stepped up, as Yesufu stole West Virginia’s inbound under the basket and scored a quick layup. Moments later, redshirt sophomore guard Jalen Wilson stole the ball again, setting up a fast-break slam dunk for Agbaji.
The Jayhawks’ defense kept the Mountaineers scoreless for over three minutes late in the second half, while the offense cemented a 12-point lead from the free throw line. West Virginia then cut it to seven with 3:45 remaining, but was not able to close the gap.
Both McCormack and Wilson recorded double doubles on the night, as McCormack tallied a season-high 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Wilson finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Agbaji finished with another 23 points and shot 3-for-6 from three.
Kansas (22-4) returns home for the second half of the Sunflower Showdown against rival Kansas State (14-12) on Tuesday. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. on ESPN.