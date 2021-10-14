Having to face their second AP top-10 opponent in two weeks, the Jayhawks couldn’t find enough to upset No. 7 Baylor volleyball, dropping the match 3-1.

Getting off to a slow start, Kansas had a tough time getting kills against the Bears’ front line, as Baylor took a 25-19 win. The Jayhawks ended the set with a hitting percentage of .108, tallying four errors as they couldn’t find their touch on the offensive side of the ball.

The Bears, however, came out swinging, finishing with 17 kills in the set. Baylor recorded a .263 hitting percentage with seven attack errors, as the team was attacking the Jayhawk defense all set long.

The second set was much closer, as Kansas took the Bears to extra points, ultimately dropping the set 28-26. Baylor took a two-set lead in the match thanks in part to its stellar second set hitting, finishing with a blistering .410 hitting percentage.

Errors kept the Jayhawks in this set, as Baylor racked up 10 total errors, giving up free points in a tight set. No matter how many errors Baylor committed, it was able to play through them and keep its foot on the gas, taking two straight sets.

Coming out with urgency, the Jayhawks finally got their offense rolling, taking a close third set 25-23. Kansas ended with a .393 hitting percentage to keep itself in the match, taking a set from one of the best teams in the nation.

Another nine total errors from Baylor again kept the Jayhawks close throughout, and with the offense rolling for Kansas in the third set, Baylor wasn’t able to make up for its errors, forcing a fourth set.

Even with the powerful offense on display, Baylor managed to outdo itself in the fourth and final set, winning the match after a 25-15 victory.

Kansas had no answer for the Bears’ hitters, as they finished with a staggering .520 hitting percentage. Baylor was able to take care of the ball in the final set, ending with only two attack errors, which finally put the conference rivals away.

Baylor had three players tally more kills than Kansas’ leading hitter: super-senior outside hitter Yossiana Pressley with 21, and senior outside hitter Avery Skinner and junior outside hitter Lauren Harrison with 15 each. The Bears’ offense simply dominated this match as they showed why they’re the seventh-ranked team in the country.

Baylor moves to 10-4 on its season, whereas Kansas drops to 11-7. These two teams will rematch Friday in Waco, Texas at 5 p.m. to complete the back-to-back series.