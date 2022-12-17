The Kansas Jayhawks played their first game in a week as they routed No. 14 Indiana 84-62 behind freshman guard Gradey Dick’s 20 points.
The Jayhawks got off to a 12-2 lead with a fast start from sophomore forward KJ Adams. He scored the first seven points of the game. Adams finished the game with 11, his fourth consecutive game scoring double figures.
The Jayhawks got the sellout crowd at Allen Fieldhouse excited when Dick made a three-pointer to go up 21-8.
Freshman forward Zuby Ejiofor was able to find his way into the rotation over fellow freshman big man Ernest Udeh. Ejiofor was able to score four first half points while Adams went to the bench.
Also making a big contribution off the bench in the first half was sophomore guard Bobby Pettiford. He scored six points to go along with two assists as redshirt junior guard Dajuan Harris went to the bench with 9:13 to go in the half after picking up his second foul.
The Jayhawks’ biggest lead of the halfcame when they went up 42-20 after a Pettiford lay up. The lay-up came after Dick was able to lace two three-pointers.
The Hoosiers were able to narrow the lead down to 44-29 at halftime, largely due to senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis’s four points to close out the half.
The Hoosiers were not willing to go away quietly, as they came out for the second half and pulled within 10 with 16:06 to go in the game. Jackson-Davis was a large reason for that, as he was making his presence known on the defensive end with rebounds and blocked shots. He also scored the basket that forced head coach Bill Self to call the timeout.
The Jayhawks responded to the Hoosiers well as Harris started to score the ball. He had all of his points in the second half. Harris finished with 10 points and 10 assists.
Helping lead the charge towards the Jayhawks separating from the Hoosiers was redshirt-senior guard Kevin McCullar. He also had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. He also nabbed four steals.
After the Hoosiers pulled within 10, the Jayhawks were able to move the lead back to 20 at the under-eight timeout as they led 66-46.
The Jayhawks were not done increasing their lead, as Harris threw a perfect lob to Ejiofor, who slammed it home to go up by 21. The Jayhawks dominated the points in the paint department winning the battle 50-24.
The Jayhawks got their biggest lead of the night when Dick hit a three-pointer with exactly five minutes to go. He finished with 20 points to lead all scorers. The shot put the Jayhawks up 75-51, icing the game away.
The Jayhawks would close out the victory by a final score of 84-62, and improve to 10-1 on the year. They look to keep their form up as they take on Harvard on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m.