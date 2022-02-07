No. 8 Kansas men’s basketball fell 79-76 to the No. 20 Texas Longhorns in Austin, Texas Monday night. The loss drops the Jayhawks to 19-4 overall and 8-2 in Big 12 Conference play.
The first half was a back-and-forth battle on both ends of the floor. Texas got off to a strong start and put points on the board first, but Kansas’ aggressive defense kept the Longhorns away from the rim.
The Jayhawks held Texas scoreless for slightly over three minutes, taking an 18-11 lead with just under 11 minutes to play in the first. The Longhorns promptly returned the favor, completing an 18-6 run in approximately six minutes to reclaim a 31-24 lead.
Kansas’ defense put a stop to Texas’ offensive efforts, forcing them to miss on five straight possessions and go scoreless for another five minutes. The Jayhawks took advantage of the Longhorns’ offensive drought and tied the game at 35 with 1:34 to play.
Inside of the final minute, Kansas turned the ball over on back-to-back possessions, allowing Texas to hit a layup followed by a buzzer-beater three to end the half with a 40-35 lead.
Texas took advantage of Kansas’ miscues by forcing it to turn the ball over 10 times and scoring 17 points off turnovers before halftime. The Longhorns held senior guard Ochai Agbaji, who is Kansas’ leading scorer, to just seven points on 3-of-5 shooting in the first.
Despite Texas’ intensity on defense, Kansas attacked the basket from underneath and scored 34 of their 76 total points in the paint. Senior forward David McCormack was a large part of Kansas’ offensive paint presence, tallying 16 points and seven rebounds.
The Jayhawks shot a consistent 58.3% from the field in comparison to the Longhorns’ 41.8%, but they could not separate themselves from Texas. The largest lead of the game for both teams never exceeded seven points.
Though Kansas cleaned things up in the second half, it gave the ball away 15 total times, while Texas only coughed it up seven times. The Longhorns outscored Kansas 24-6 in total points off turnovers, which proved to be the difference in the game.
The Jayhawks led 76-72 with 1:02 left on the clock, but a three-point dagger from junior forward Tre Mitchell followed by turnovers on back-to-back possessions for Kansas gave Texas the win.
Redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Wilson posted his second double double of the season with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Agbaji finished with 11 points and junior guard Christian Braun tallied 13 more, but it wasn’t enough to beat the Longhorns.
Kansas returns home to face another Big 12 rival in the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday at noon.