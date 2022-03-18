No. 8 Kansas women’s basketball traveled to Stanford, California, to take on No. 9 Georgia Tech to begin the NCAA March Madness tournament. The Jayhawks battled to a 77-58 victory over the Yellow Jackets to advance to the Round of 32.
Junior center Taiyanna Jackson started the Jayhawks off with an early layup on the first possession of the game. Kansas’ offense quickly found its stride in its first NCAA tournament game in almost a decade.
Kansas went on to score the first 10 points of the game, going on a 10-0 run in just the first two minutes. Sophomore forward Ionna Chatzileonti chipped in for five of those points, showing her range with a three-point basket to push the lead to 10.
That run was short lived, as Georgia Tech immediately came back after a timeout. The Yellow Jackets completed a 12-0 run in 3:06 after the timeout, taking all the momentum away from the Jayhawks after their quick start.
Georgia Tech’s defense completely changed the quarter, holding Kansas to just three points after its fast start to the game. The Yellow Jackets ended the quarter on a 22-3 run after four blocks and two steals in the opening period.
After missing seven-straight shots to end the first quarter, Kansas started to find the bottom of the net in the second quarter. The Jayhawks shot 9-for-17 in the quarter and held the Yellow Jackets to just four made field goals, ending the half leading at 34-31.
Junior guard Holly Kersgieter led the game at halftime with 10 points while shooting 2-for-2 from behind the arc, while Chatzileonti trailed right behind with nine points and six rebounds of her own.
Jackson broke out to start the third quarter, scoring six-straight points and grabbing four rebounds in the first three minutes. She locked down the paint in the quarter, blocking two shots and forcing the Yellow Jackets to take tough inside shots.
Super-senior forward Digna Strautmane accounted for more than half of Georgia Tech’s 15 points in the third quarter. She dropped eight points on a perfect 4-for-4 shooting and was nearly unstoppable all quarter long, keeping the Yellow Jackets within striking distance.
With Kansas’ lead at 12 points, the fourth quarter saw a dip in scoring as both teams struggled to convert from the field. Just 11 combined points were scored halfway into the quarter with Kansas’ lead cut to nine points.
The Jayhawks didn’t allow their lead to drop below nine points in the fourth as they controlled the pace of the game the rest of the way. Redshirt sophomore guard Chandler Prater put an emphatic cap on the game after hitting a midrange jumpshot, then snatching the ball away for an and-one layup just seconds after.
Kansas had four players in double figures, led by Kergieter’s 19, followed by Chatzileonti’s 15 point, 10 rebound double-double. Strautmane ended with 18 points and six rebounds as the only player in double figures for Georgia Tech.
Kansas plays the winner of No. 1 Stanford versus No. 16 Montana State on Sunday, March 20.