No. 8 Kansas women’s basketball fell 91-65 to the No. 1 Stanford Cardinals in the second round of the women’s NCAA tournament. Despite keeping things close in the first half, Kansas didn’t have an answer for Stanford’s second-half offense.
The Jayhawks came out firing in the first half, shooting a collective 40% from the field and forcing 10 turnovers on the other end of the floor. Stanford drained four threes in the first quarter but none in the second, allowing Kansas to stay within two points at halftime.
“Coming into the game, we definitely had a lot of confidence that we could keep up with them the entire time,” redshirt sophomore guard Chandler Prater said. “So at halftime, it was just more of a reminder that hey, we’re able to run with this team, and we’re more than capable of playing alongside them.”
But momentum shifted in Stanford’s favor midway through the third quarter when its offense blew the game wide open. The Cardinals won the battle on the glass by out-rebounding the Jayhawks 36-24 and outscoring them 36-28 in the paint.
Kansas’ defense gave up 32 total points in the third quarter alone, allowing Stanford to extend its lead to 65-46 heading into the fourth quarter. Senior guard Lexie Hull led the Cardinal’s second-half surge, accounting for 14 of their 32 third-quarter points.
“She’s a three-level scorer,” Prater said of Hull. “She’s able to go to the basket, pull up, and shoot from the three. You definitely have to be on your toes with a player like that, and once they start to heat up it’s definitely hard to stop them.”
Hull tallied a career-high 36 points on 6-for-11 shooting from behind the arc. Stanford took advantage of Kansas’ perimeter defense, scoring 39 of its 91 total points with just three-point buckets.
Although the Jayhawks knocked down 45% of their threes, it wasn’t enough to keep up with Stanford’s efficient offense and stifling defense. Hull held Kansas’ leading scorer – junior guard Holly Kersgieter – to just seven points on the night.
“She [Hull] neutralized Holly Kersgieter with physical, tough, very stingy defense, and it’s not a surprise to me that that translates into a pretty good offensive night,” coach Brandon Schneider said.
Junior guard Zakiyah Franklin and sophomore forward Ioanna Chatzileonti led the way for Kansas offensively, scoring 13 and 11 points respectively. Franklin said the Jayhawks can learn from playing Stanford and that they already have their eyes on next season.
“We’ve grown so much over the year and how much we’ve accomplished honestly.” Franklin said of Kansas’ success this season. “We can take that into next year and do something even special and build on it.”