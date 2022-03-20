No. 8 Kansas women’s basketball took on the No. 1 Stanford Cardinal in the Round of 32 on Sunday, where the Jayhawks’ NCAA March Madness tournament journey came to an end, losing 91-65 to the Cardinals.
Stanford started the game with a long three from sixth-year senior Anna Wilson, starting on a 5-0 run before the Jayhawks got on the scoreboard. Junior guard Zakiyah Franklin splashed in a mid-range jumper to score the first points for Kansas.
Sophomore forward Cameron Brink posed a matchup nightmare for Kansas as she tallied seven points in just the first quarter. She converted a three-point basket for her first score of the night, and the Jayhawks couldn’t find a way to stop her.
Kansas defended its paint well in the first, but Stanford countered with plenty of open threes. The Cardinals shot 4-for-7 on three-point shots in the quarter, while sophomore forward Ioanna Chatzileonti draining Kansas’ first triple to end the quarter.
The Cardinals protected the paint to open the game, swatting away three shots in the opening period and snatching three steals. Despite the stifling Stanford defense, Kansas trailed by just two points going into the second quarter.
Defense was on display to start the second quarter as neither team found their shooting rhythms. The Jayhawks hit their next five shots after the media timeout, capped off with junior guard Holly Kersgieter’s and-one layup to put Kansas within a point with 2:46 remaining.
Chatzileonti played the entire first half and led the Jayhawks with nine points and four rebounds, while senior guard Lexie Hull led the game with 11 points and a whopping four steals at the half. Trailing by just two points at halftime, Kansas looked to complete the upset and take down the Cardinals in the second half.
Kansas couldn’t stop Hull in the third quarter as she converted almost every shot she attempted. Hull racked up 14 points in just the third period and continued to lock up Kersgieter on the defensive end of the floor, grabbing two steals as well.
Stanford shot lights out in the quarter and pulled away from the Jayhawks after hitting 5-for-9 from behind the arc. The Cardinals ended the quarter on a 15-2 run and outscored Kansas by 17 points, leading 65-46.
Stanford’s offense became too much to overcome for Kansas in the fourth quarter after the Cardinals scored extended their lead another 11 points at the media timeout. The Jayhawks stared down a 30-point deficit and Stanford put the game away, winning 91-65.
Hull broke her career high in scoring, finishing her night with 36 points, seemingly unstoppable from the floor. She shot 66% from the floor and 6-for-11 from three-point range, and added six steals to her career night.
Kansas had eight players score six or more points in an all-around team effort against the defending national champion Stanford Cardinals.
Kansas’ tournament run finishes in the Round of 32 as the Jayhawks head into their offseason.