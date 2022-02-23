Kansas women’s basketball fell 85-59 to No. 9 Iowa State at Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday night. The Cyclones dominated the Jayhawks offensively to seal their win and remain atop the Big 12 Conference.
Iowa State came out firing from behind the arc, going 7-for-11 from three in just the first quarter. Kansas’ offense couldn’t keep up as it went 0-for-3 from behind the arc and shot an overall 29% in the first quarter compared to Iowa State’s 59%.
Iowa State capitalized on Kansas’ offensive miscues, scoring eight of its 27 first-quarter points off the Jayhawks’ seven turnovers. The Cyclones completed a 17-2 run midway through the quarter, propelling them to a 24-8 lead over the Jayhawks.
Junior guard Holly Kersgieter snagged an offensive rebound and made a second-chance, buzzer-beating layup to cut Iowa State’s lead to 27-14 before the second quarter.
The Jayhawks carried momentum into the second and began to close the scoring gap. Junior center Taiyanna Jackson started things off by tallying the first of her four blocks in the quarter, setting up a two-point jumper for junior guard Zakiyah Franklin.
Jackson fueled Kansas’ defensive presence, tallying five of the team’s six steals in the quarter. The Jayhawks forced nine turnovers while only turning the ball over twice, which allowed them to cut the game to within 10 with 0:49 left in the half.
The Cyclones opened up the third quarter with a quick three-pointer, extending their lead to 41-26. Iowa State’s senior guard Ashley Joens, who scored 22 points on 5-for-8 three-point shooting, drained another three to give the Cyclones a 48-28 lead.
Kersgieter hit Kansas’ first three-point bucket of the night with just over two minutes to go, cutting Iowa State’s lead to just 17. But the Cyclones continued to dominate the Jayhawks inside and outside, taking their largest lead of the night at 62-40 with a minute remaining in the quarter.
Redshirt sophomore guard Chandler Prater provided a much-needed spark for Kansas, accounting for eight of the team’s 17 fourth-quarter points. She nailed back-to-back three pointers to trim Iowa State’s lead to 64-53 with 8:09 remaining.
The Cyclones then went on a 21-6 run to close out the game and secure a 26-point victory over the Jayhawks. With the loss, Kansas drops to 19-6 on the season and 10-5 in conference play.
Kansas travels to Waco, Texas on Saturday to face the No. 5 Baylor Bears. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.