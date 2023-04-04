Comebacks, home runs and wild endings — the game had it all. Kansas completed a six-run late-inning comeback to take down Missouri State 9-8 and stay undefeated at home for the season.
Missouri State got off to a hot start against the Jayhawks. In the top of the first, graduate senior infielder Mason Hull was hit by a pitch, and redshirt sophomore Spencer Nivens used the wind to his advantage, sending a home run to left field.
The homer was Nivens' ninth of the year and gave Missouri State a 2-0 lead. Despite two singles, the Jayhawks could not scratch any runs across in the bottom of the first, leaving the Bears with a 2-0 lead after one.
Kansas bounced back in the second inning. Redshirt sophomore catcher Jake English reached first on a walk, and sophomore infielder/outfielder Luke Leto reached base on a hit by pitch.
Freshman outfielder Jackson Kline capitalized with runners on base, lining a ball into left-center field for a double. The double scored both base runners, tying the game at two after two innings.
After two innings of quiet baseball from the Bears, Nivens recorded a leadoff triple for his second hit of the game in the top of the fourth. Freshman outfielder/infielder Zack Stewart followed up with a line drive single up the middle, giving the Bears a 3-2 lead.
Kansas made a pitching change following the hit, ending junior pitcher Hunter Cashero's afternoon. Junior pitcher Thaniel Trumper replaced Cashero.
The Bears added two more runs in the inning, giving them a 5-2 lead at the end of the fourth.
Missouri State added three more runs in the top of the sixth inning and looked like they had the game under control with an 8-2 lead in the top of the sixth.
However, Kansas fought back and scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on three hits, topped off by a double to left center by sophomore outfielder Chase Jans.
The Jayhawks continued to claw back, scoring two more runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on a two-run double by Leto. The double tied the score at eight after seven innings, completing a six-run comeback by the Jayhawks.
Neither team was able to score a run in the ninth, so the game headed to a 10th inning.
After Kansas retired the side in the top of the 10th, they had a chance to walk it off in the bottom of the inning. With two outs and runners on second and third, junior outfielder Janson Reeder stepped up to the plate.
Reeder whiffed at strike three in the dirt, but the ball got away from the catcher, allowing the runner on third to come home and score on the drop third strike. Kansas walked off the game, winning 9-8.
The Jayhawks travel to Morgantown, West Virginia, next to take on the Mountaineers in a three-game set starting on Friday. You can watch that series on ESPN+.