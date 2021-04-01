With Kansas football ramping up spring practice this week, one of the new additions to the team has already made a name for himself despite many players impressing interim head coach Emmett Jones.
That would be former Notre Dame senior offensive lineman Colin Grunhard who transferred from South Bend, Indiana to Lawrence in January. Grunhard, who was a walk-on, has already started to provide leadership to a relatively young Jayhawk team that is looking for better results on the gridiron. In his two years of eligibility left as he works on his MBA, he wants to continue to build on his skill and help Kansas win in any way he can.
In terms of Grunhard’s transition, he felt although different than Notre Dame, he is comfortable with Lawrence and has been happy with the switch overall.
“Making the change wasn’t easy but it was something I was looking forward to,” says Grunhard. “The guys around here made it a lot easier as the offensive line are all great guys. Everyone’s been accepting and I have great teammates so far.”
Grunhard is also not new to Lawrence as he grew up in Mission, KS and played for Bishop Miege High School. He describes that he has been to Lawrence many times and is also familiar with going to KU games throughout his life.
“Being in Lawrence is nothing new to me,” says Grunhard. "My dad had a condo when he coached here and I used to go to KU basketball games. It has been a great transition so far.”
As for his new coach, Grunhard feels that he provides a great amount of energy throughout practice. This will be key for the Jayhawks as they move through the month of April and beyond, especially for someone like Grunhard.
“He has energy the whole time,” says Grunhard. “He’s commanding guys, he is getting guys going. He is still on top of his wide receivers as he has a great amount of energy that we thrive on. He is a very hands on coach and he loves his players and he is overall one of the best coaches I’ve had.”