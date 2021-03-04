It was another shaky start to the game for Kansas men’s basketball, but the Jayhawks were able to overcome a 14-point deficit at halftime thanks to two juniors: forward David McCormack and guard Ochai Agbaji.
McCormack was crucial in Kansas’ 20-7 run to close the game, tallying eight unanswered points at one point down the stretch and finishing with an 18 point, 10 rebound double-double. McCormack also dished out two assists and recorded two blocks.
“I just kind of slowed down my game, read the defense, listened to coach and the rest just came easy,” McCormack said to the media after the game. “I changed my offensive game to equip to their defense and get some production.”
Agbaji was half the Jayhawks offense in the first period with 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting. He finished with a team-high 19 points and also notched two steals.
“Ochai [Agbaji] kind of kept us in there. We had nothing going,” Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self said. “Ochai carried us the first half and he did some nice things. He hasn’t seen the ball go in the basket here recently, so that was big for us.”
McCormack didn’t play his best game in the first half and was just 1-for-6 from the field. He was able to turn it around, and so did the entirety of the team in the second half. Kansas shot just 27.6% in the first half, but 57.7% in the second.
“We played a good team tonight. We weren’t any good, obviously, for 30 minutes at all,” Self said. “But we were a really good team the last 10 minutes so I’m leaving out of here feeling pretty good.”
McCormack also commented on how Kansas dealt with the ebbs and flows of the game.
“Down 15, there was a period where we had a good rhythm going, but I think we kind of lost it for a little bit,” McCormack said. “We just locked in mentally, listened to what coach said and just got it done.”
Self discussed the importance of playing through McCormack after the game. Kansas struggled in the first half when the big man struggled.
“I think we are at our best when we can play through him. We played through him early, and we came away with nothing,” Self said. “The guy that was guarding him was so strong and David couldn’t move him. That was great for him.”
The Jayhawks have now concluded its regular season schedule and will start postseason play in the Big 12 tournament on March 10.