Kansas’ senior guard Ochai Agbaji was named the first Big 12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week this season. After a 2-0 start for the Jayhawks, Agbaji is averaging 27 points along with four rebounds and one assist.
Your Big 12 Player of the Week…Has to be @youngoch 💪More ➝ https://t.co/cO1FsKfphY pic.twitter.com/BSXpWIJGlc— Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) November 15, 2021
After declaring for the NBA draft after the 2020-21 season, Agbaji ultimately decided to not hire an agent and come back for his senior year at Kansas and through two games, Agbaji is shooting 60.6 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from the three-point line.
Agbaji scored a career-high 29 points in his first game of the season against Michigan State at Madison Square Garden for the annual Champions Classic. Agbaji then scored 25 points in the home opener versus Tarleton State.
“I don't know if he's had a bigger game on a bigger stage,” Coach Bill Self said of Agbaji’s performance against Michigan State. “I was really happy for him and he was really good.”
According to the Big 12, this marks the first time in a Bill Self era that 54 points were ever scored within an opening two-game span by a single player. He surpassed former Kansas guard Frank Mason III’s 51 points back in the 2016-17 season. This is the second time Agbaji has won Big 12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.
The Jayhawks will return to Allen Fieldhouse to face off against Stony Brook on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.