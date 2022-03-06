After leading Kansas men’s basketball to a share of the regular season Big 12 title, senior guard Ochai Agbaji was named the Big 12 Player of the Year on Sunday. Agbaji also received first-team All-Big 12 honors.
Agbaji was the unanimous decision for Player of the Year, which is voted on by the coaches of the Big 12, and was also one of two unanimous decisions for first-team honors along with Texas Tech forward Bryson Williams.
“So often postseason accolades come from not only individual success but primarily from the team’s success and we’re proud to get a piece of the Big 12 Championship,” coach Bill Self told Kansas Athletics. “Ochai has had a great year and deserved being a unanimous selection for player of the year and All-Big 12 first team.”
The honor comes after Agbaji led the Big 12 with 19.8 points per game and shot second in the Big 12 with a 41.1% from three-point range. Agbaji was also recently named as one of 15 finalists for the Wooden Award.
Other Jayhawks receiving Big 12 honors were junior guard Christian Braun on the second team, redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Wilson on the third team with senior forward David McCormack, while sophomore guard Dajuan Harris received an honorable mention and a spot on the All-Defensive team. Freshman forward K.J. Adams also landed on the rookie team.
“With Christian on second team, David and Jalen on third team and Dajuan honorable mention, and on the all-defensive team, all five starters were recognized and deservedly so,” Self told Kansas Athletics. “With KJ being on the all-freshman team, we are proud to have six players honored. I’m happy for them as this is more of a reflection their individual performances and the team’s accomplishments.”
Kansas will face the winner of West Virginia and Kansas State in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament on Thursday, March 10. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.