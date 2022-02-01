Senior guard Ochai Agbaji will miss Tuesday’s game against Iowa State, a Kansas Athletics spokesperson announced.
According to the spokesperson, Agbaji “did not travel with the team to Ames due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and will miss tonight's game."
Agbaji leads the Jayhawks, and the Big 12 with 20.9 points per game this season and had just been named to the Wooden Award Top 20 List. Agbaji is also shooting 51.5% from the floor and 46.4% from three-point range.
The Jayhawks will face-off with the Iowa State Cyclones tonight and tipoff is set for 6 p.m.