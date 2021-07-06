Junior guard Ochai Agbaji will return to Lawrence for his fourth season at the University of Kansas and will withdraw from the NBA Draft. This announcement came on Tuesday morning from Twitter, just a day before the deadline of July 7.
Agbaji declared he would be entering the NBA Draft on April 8 while keeping his NCAA eligibility throughout the process.
"I cannot thank my family enough, the NBA teams, my KU coaches and teammates, as well as everyone who supported me in this process," Agbaji said in a press release. "I am so looking forward to next season, playing in front of the best fans in basketball and contending for a national championship."
Last season for the Jayhawks, Agbaji averaged 14.1 points per game and shot 37.7% from beyond the arc. Additionally, the Kansas City, MO native is a two-time All-Big 12 selection and led the Big 12 in three-point field goals made with 2.6 per game. Agbaji's best outing came against Oklahoma back on March 11 when he scored 26 points in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament.
Head coach Bill Self is looking forward to Agbaji being back on the floor for one more season with the Jayhawks.
"He did exactly what the process allows and encourages players to considering the Draft to do," Self said. "We believe Ochai is a first-round talent and I look forward to pushing him daily towards that. I can’t wait to have Ochai and our full complement of players here very soon."
The Jayhawk roster is now close to being finalized as Remy Martin is now the only one left to make a decision before the July 7 deadline. Martin is a transfer from Arizona State and is coming off a first-team All-Pac 12 season in which he averaged 19.1 points last season for the Sun Devils.
With Agbaji back for the Jayhawks, Kansas will be in the mix for a Big 12 title and in the fight for a national championship once again.