The last time the Jayhawks faced the Baylor Bears, the result was less than underwhelming as Baylor knocked off Kansas 2-0.

The result was different however on Thursday as Kansas earned its first win over a ranked opponent in the 2021 season along with the Jayhawks first Big 12 victory.

The bout was ultimately decided by one factor: the ability for the Jayhawks to stretch the field and absolutely dominate on the offensive side of the ball.

Kansas’ (6-8-1) last few contests have been underwhelming, a couple of one-goal losses have left the Jayhawks with a lot of recent heartaches. This result definitely cured some of that.

“In the first half we brought some good stuff,” Kansas soccer coach Mark Francis said. “Our speed of play especially in the midfield was really really good, we were pinging the ball around and that is how we created a lot of our opportunities.”

Kansas was able to net two early goals against a Baylor defense that has been one of the most stagnant sides in the country.

The Jayhawks were able to get behind the quick Baylor defenders and find openings for chances on goal. Something Kansas has not been able to do in many of their previous matches.

An inside-the-box penalty led to senior midfielder Rylan Childers putting one away from the spot to put the Jayhawks up 1-0. It was the captain’s third goal of her senior campaign.

The early tally sent a shock through Baylor as the Jayhawks kept the foot on the gas. Nearly seven minutes after the first goal, Sophomore forward Brie Severns burst into the open field and slotted on home to put up the second tally for the Jayhawks. Severns now leads the team with four goals on the season.

“We are a team that likes to focus on moving forward and not taking chances for granted. We play for each other and play positively,” Severns said. “Getting that result is the absolute best thing for us right now.”

Coming into the game, KU had the second-worst goal total in the conference with 13. The Jayhawks had not seemed to find their footing yet offensively in conference play but proved that narrative wrong Thursday.

The win was an important confidence and momentum booster going into the final stretch of the season with only four games left in the campaign.