Kansas (21-21, 6-10 Big 12 Conference) snapped a seven-game Big 12 losing streak with an 8-2 win over Oklahoma (22-20, 7-9 Big 12) on Friday afternoon.
Graduate right-hander Collin Baumgartner got the start and bounced back in a big way. Baumgartner struggled his last two times out, only lasting four innings and giving up four earned in each game. This Friday, however, he was much better. The SIU-Edwardsville transfer tossed seven innings, giving up two runs and striking out nine while picking up the win.
The offense gave Baumgartner an early lead and did not look back. Junior designated hitter Janson Reeder led the pack with a 2-for-3 game with two RBIs. The Jayhawks capitalized on 10 free passes from Sooner pitching, scoring eight runs on eight hits.
Oklahoma and graduate right-hander Braxton Douthit got into self-inflicted trouble in the second. Freshman infielder Kodey Shojinaga reached on an error to lead off the inning, then Douthit loaded the bases with a walk and hit-by-pitch. Douthit retired the next two but walked redshirt junior infielder Collier Cranford to give Kansas a 1-0 lead without picking up a hit.
The Jayhawks got to Douthit again in the third, with redshirt sophomore infielder Michael Brooks led off the inning with a double, making it eight straight games with a two-bagger. Brooks advanced to third on a Shojinaga single, and senior first baseman Cole Elvis extended the lead to 2-0 with a sacrifice fly.
Baumgartner dominated on the mound early, retiring the first nine batters he faced, with four coming by way of the strikeout.
The Sooners notched their first hit and run by way of a solo shot from junior outfielder Bryce Madron in the fourth. Despite cutting the lead in half, Baumgartner continued to dominate, striking out the side for the second straight inning.
Douthit loaded the bases once again in the fifth and was pulled with one out and replaced by junior left-hander Carter Campbell. Campbell, the reigning Big 12 pitcher of the week, did not work out of the jam. Sophomore outfielder Chase Jans scored on a wild pitch before Reeder cleared the bases with a double, giving Kansas a 5-1 lead.
Kansas added another run in the sixth with back-to-back two-out doubles from Brooks and Jans to give the Jayhawks a 6-1 lead.
The lead continued growing in the seventh as the Jayhawks found themselves with the bases loaded again. This time, it was freshman outfielder Jackson Kline who cashed in with a two-run, two-out single to extend Kansas’ lead to 8-1.
After dominating the first six innings, Baumgartner labored in the seventh. Sophomore outfielder John Spikerman tripled to start the inning, and redshirt junior outfielder Kendall Pettis drove him home with a single. Baumgartner limited the damage, getting out of the inning after surrendering the lone run.
Junior right-hander Thaniel Trumper entered the game in the eighth and tossed a scoreless inning, with junior left-hander Stone Hewlett taking over for the ninth. Hewlett tossed a scoreless ninth to secure the series-opening victory.
Kansas will look to secure the series victory on Saturday afternoon against Oklahoma. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.