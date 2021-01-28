Kansas football offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon is leaving Lawrence to take the same position at Middle Tennessee State, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported Wednesday night.
#MiddleTennessee is set to hire #Kansas OC Brent Dearmon for the same role, sources tell @ClowESPN and me. MTSU had vacancy after Tony Franklin’s retirement. Dearmon was promoted to OC at Kansas in October 2019.— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 28, 2021
Entering his third year at the helm of the program, Kansas head coach Les Miles will be in search for his fourth offensive coordinator.
Dearmon made his way up the ranks of the Kansas coaching staff after being hired as senior offensive consultant for Miles’ initial coaching staff in 2019. Dearmon was then promoted to offensive coordinator and quarterback’s coach after Les Koenning was relieved of his duties midway through the 2019 season.
Upon being promoted, Dearmon’s first game at his new position was against Texas in Austin, where the Jayhawks put up 48 points in a loss to the No. 15-ranked Longhorns. Following that performance was a 37-34 homecoming victory over Texas Tech, as well as a 31-point performance in a loss to Iowa State later in the season.
Despite standouts running back Pooka Williams and wide receiver Andrew Parchment both opting out, the Jayhawks failed to score more than 23 points in a game last season.
Dearmon was also Miles’ right-hand man when it came to recruiting. Leaving a week before National Signing Day on Feb. 3 is not ideal for Miles, as Kansas is still looking to lock up recruits for the class of 2021.
Middle Tennessee will owe Kansas $500,000 in “release payments” as part of Dearmon’s contract, but filled their empty offensive coordinator position just three weeks after former offensive coordinator Tony Franklin retired.
As Kansas and Miles search for a new replacement, current receivers coach Emmett Jones and tight ends coach Josh Eargle are potential candidates to fill the empty slot.