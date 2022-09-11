Junior quarterback Jalon Daniels and junior duo running backs Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw powered the Jayhawks to their first win in a Big 12 Conference opener since 2009. It is also Kansas’s first win in a conference opener on the road since 2008.
In a 55-42 win, this trio scored seven total touchdowns in the win against the Mountaineers. Daniels has led the Big 12 in total quarterback rating for the second consecutive week.
After getting off to a slow start, the offense posted 35 points in the next two quarters, going 5-6 in scoring, all leading to a touchdown.
As the game progressed, Kansas never kept their foot off the gas, and their depth was apparent on offense.
“Again, I think our depth is starting to show. I don’t know where we’re going to match up against everybody one side or the other as far as talent, all-conference players, and all that stuff, but I liked the way our depth is,” head coach Lance Leipold said. “We’ve shown we have a lot of guys that have stepped up, made plays in two games and continue. Sometimes, it’s tough to get everybody the football.”
The Jayhawks converted on 75% of their third and fourth downs as a testament to their resilience.
“I am so proud of them. Got our backs against the wall early, fought through that and then to go take the lead, that played out really well,” Leipold said. “Once we got into a rhythm offensively, I thought Andy [Kotelnicki] did a great job calling plays, keeping rhythm. Jalon had a lot of confidence.”
Praise was also given to the Kansas offensive line unit. Allowing zero sacks, the line also paved the way for 200 rushing yards and only four yards lost.
“I think it’s a credit to them up front,” Leipold said. “I think both teams are vastly different than the last game of last year and for the better on both sides, and I think that showed itself tonight as well.”
From 2008-2021, the Jayhawks lost 58 straight Big 12 road games. They have now won two of their last three. It’s Kansas’s best start since 2011.
“The more this happens, the more you are not going to sneak up on anybody,” Leipold said. “When it is on the film, and you are doing good things, that’s great. But you got to be able to prepare each and every day to get yourself a little better.”
Kansas travels to Houston next Saturday, Sept. 17, for a date with the Cougars. Coverage starts at 3 p.m. on ESPNU.